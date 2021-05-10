4 Buffett-Munger Stocks to Consider for May

According to the Buffett-Munger Screener, a Premium GuruFocus value screener, four stocks meeting Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s four-criterion investing approach as of Monday include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial), Allstate Corp. ( ALL, Financial), Group 1 Automotive Inc. ( GPI, Financial) and Sleep Number Corp. ( SNBR, Financial).

Buffett said that Berkshire seeks companies with the following four characteristics: understandable businesses, favorable growth prospects, shareholder-friendly management and attractive valuations. GuruFocus' Buffett-Munger Screener applies Buffett's investing criteria by selecting stocks with high business predictability rank, expanding profit margins, low debt-to-asset growth and low price-earnings-to-growth valuation.

Berkshire meets Buffett and Munger's criteria

Class B shares of Berkshire ( BRK.B, Financial) traded around $293.70, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Monday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.93. The stock's PEG ratio of 0.52 outperforms over 79% of global competitors.

GuruFocus ranks Berkshire's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and net profit margins and returns outperforming over 90% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Berkshire's Class B shares include Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation trust and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio).

Gurus with holdings in Berkshire's Class A shares include Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)' Davis Select Advisors and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)'s Markel Gayner Asset Management.

Allstate

Shares of Allstate ( ALL, Financial) traded around $134.89, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Monday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.08. The stock's PEG ratio of 0.26 outperforms approximately 95% of global competitors.

GuruFocus ranks the Northbrook, Illinois-based property-casualty insurance company's profitability 7 out of 10, driven by a 4.5-star business predictability rank, returns that outperform over 60% of global competitors and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates topping more than 80% of global insurance companies.

Group 1 Automotive

Shares of Group 1 Automotive ( GPI, Financial) traded around $166.45 on Monday. Even though the stock is significantly overvalued based on a price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.04, Group 1 Automotive's PEG ratio of 0.59 outperforms over 85% of global competitors.

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based vehicles and parts company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.4% per year on average over the past five years.

Sleep Number

Shares of Sleep Number ( SNBR, Financial) traded around $112.66, showing that the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.73. Despite this, the stock's PEG ratio of 0.66 outperforms approximately 84% of global competitors.

GuruFocus ranks the Minneapolis-based furniture company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, expanding operating margins and three-year revenue and earnings growth outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

Disclosure: Long Group 1 Automotive.

