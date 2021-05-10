Logo
4 Buffett-Munger Stocks to Consider for May

Berkshire is among the stocks meeting Buffett and Munger's key investing criteria

Author's Avatar
James Li
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

According to the Buffett-Munger Screener, a Premium GuruFocus value screener, four stocks meeting

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s four-criterion investing approach as of Monday include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial), Allstate Corp. (ALL, Financial), Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI, Financial) and Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR, Financial).

Buffett said that Berkshire seeks companies with the following four characteristics: understandable businesses, favorable growth prospects, shareholder-friendly management and attractive valuations. GuruFocus' Buffett-Munger Screener applies Buffett's investing criteria by selecting stocks with high business predictability rank, expanding profit margins, low debt-to-asset growth and low price-earnings-to-growth valuation.

Berkshire meets Buffett and Munger's criteria

Class B shares of Berkshire (

BRK.B, Financial) traded around $293.70, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Monday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.93. The stock's PEG ratio of 0.52 outperforms over 79% of global competitors.

1391831941262802944.png

GuruFocus ranks Berkshire's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and net profit margins and returns outperforming over 90% of global competitors.

1391834293524955136.png

Gurus with holdings in Berkshire's Class B shares include

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation trust and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio).

1391835067764113408.png

Gurus with holdings in Berkshire's Class A shares include

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)' Davis Select Advisors and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)'s Markel Gayner Asset Management.

1391835843546775552.png

Allstate

Shares of Allstate (

ALL, Financial) traded around $134.89, showing that the stock is fairly valued based on Monday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.08. The stock's PEG ratio of 0.26 outperforms approximately 95% of global competitors.

1391836550144393216.png

GuruFocus ranks the Northbrook, Illinois-based property-casualty insurance company's profitability 7 out of 10, driven by a 4.5-star business predictability rank, returns that outperform over 60% of global competitors and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates topping more than 80% of global insurance companies.

1391840104569569280.png

Group 1 Automotive

Shares of Group 1 Automotive (

GPI, Financial) traded around $166.45 on Monday. Even though the stock is significantly overvalued based on a price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.04, Group 1 Automotive's PEG ratio of 0.59 outperforms over 85% of global competitors.

1391842905186041856.png

GuruFocus ranks the Houston-based vehicles and parts company's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 4.4% per year on average over the past five years.

1391846666298130432.png

Sleep Number

Shares of Sleep Number (

SNBR, Financial) traded around $112.66, showing that the stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.73. Despite this, the stock's PEG ratio of 0.66 outperforms approximately 84% of global competitors.

1391847737691144192.png

GuruFocus ranks the Minneapolis-based furniture company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, expanding operating margins and three-year revenue and earnings growth outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.

1391849120540590080.png

Disclosure: Long Group 1 Automotive.

Author's Avatar
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!