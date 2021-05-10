AEO Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 26th





American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its first quarter 2021 results by press release at 4:15pm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.









The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.s first quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 4:30pm, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:















Domestic: (877) 407-0789









International: (201) 689-8562













A replay will be available following the call at:















Domestic: (844) 512-2921









International: (412) 317-6671









Conference ID number 13718821













The call will be archived and made available online in the Investor Relations section on AEOs website, www.aeo-inc.com









About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.









American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle and Aerie brands. Our purpose is to show the world that theres REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 28 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.





