Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEWTON, Kan., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. ( - PKE) announced that it plans to release its financial results for its 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter and for its full fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss such results at 11:00 a.m. EDT on the same day. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (844) 466-4114 in the United States and Canada and (765) 507-2654 in other countries and the required passcode is 6667586.

A live audio webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bk4uvktb at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Companys website at www.parkaerospace.com under Investor Conference Calls on the Shareholders page.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 13, 2021 through approximately 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The conference call replay can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada and (404) 537-3406 in other countries and entering passcode 6667586 and will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bk4uvktb

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Companys web site at www.parkaerospace.com/shareholder/investor-conference-calls/.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Parks advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Parks advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as drones), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Parks advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Parks composite parts and structures (which include Parks proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Parks objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporation information is available on the Companys web site at www.parkaerospace.com.

Contact: Donna DAmico-Annitto
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500

