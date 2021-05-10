Logo
Neenah, Inc., Whiting Facility Wins Focus on Energy Award for Energy Efficiency Excellence

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



Neenah Inc. (NYSE: NP), a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials today announced that its Whiting, Wisc., facility was one of 12 recipients of the 2021 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award from Focus on Energy. Neenahs Whiting facility earned the award for its energy management systems and efforts to continuously improve energy performance.



Our commitment to being responsible environmental citizens is a fundamental tenant of our business practices and governance, said Jon Waterman, Neenah Operating System Process Engineer. Whether reducing our air emission and footprint or utilizing renewable energy resources, we continually look for ways to increase our efficiency and reduce consumption. We are honored to be recognized by Focus on Energy, and to receive the prestigious Energy Efficiency Excellence Award. Its a fitting testament to our ongoing sustainability efforts and programs to protect our environment and the communities where we live and work.



The Focus on Energy Awards recognize business participants of Focus on Energy, Wisconsins statewide energy efficiency and renewable resources program, who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to reducing energy waste by implementing energy-saving upgrades in their facilities and operations.



"I am proud to recognize each of these recipients for their commitment to drive down Wisconsins carbon emissions and increase our annual energy savings," said PSC Chairperson, Rebecca Cameron Valcq.



Neenahs Whiting facility was the only paper manufacturer among the 12 award recipients. Through waste stream reductions and heat energy efforts, including dryer hood and insulation improvements, the facilitys energy efficiency has increased by four percent and provided more than $1 million in energy cost savings. Additionally, the facility completed the Strategic Energy Management program, which helped them achieve ISO 50001 Ready status.



Neenahs vision is to manufacturer growth for our employees, customers, end-users and shareholders. As a manufacturer, sustainability is at the heart of our business and critical for our long-term success. Learn more about our sustainability commitment and efforts in our 2021+Corporate+Sustainability+Report.



About Neenah, Inc.


Neenah is committed to manufacturing growth for its customers, end users, shareholders and employees. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia, we are a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. We are focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, custom-engineered materials and premium packaging. Our materials are found in a variety of products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, release liners, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit www.neenah.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005793/en/

