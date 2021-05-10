DermTech Presents Mini-Symposia at 2021 Society of Investigational Dermatology Virtual Summit





DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (DermTech), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its presentation at the 2021 Society for Investigational Dermatology (SID) virtual meeting May 3-8, 2021. DermTechs chief scientific officer, Michael Howell, PhD, presented research titled, NonInvasively Stratifying Atopic Dermatitis Patients Based on Inflammatory Genes during the concurrent Patient-Targeted Research Mini-Symposia.









This research study demonstrates the utility of DermTechs non-invasive skin sampling platform technology to stratify Atopic Dermatitis (AD) patients based on their dominant inflammatory signature and suggests the incorporation of this clinically valuable technique in the personalized treatment of AD patients with targeted therapies. The presentation also highlighted that while there are a growing number of targeted therapies in clinical development, such therapies have been shown to be effective in less than 50% of patients in those studies. To further this research, DermTech has initiated a prospective sample collection study to evaluate the effectiveness of biologic treatments by analyzing genomic biomarkers and microbiome information from pediatric and adult subjects with AD (NCT04699695).









Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin disease that affects up to 10% of the global population. Despite an increase in the number of approved therapies, a substantial portion of AD patients are not adequately treated with approved therapies. Incorporating non-invasive skin sampling into clinical studies provides the opportunity to improve our understanding of disease pathogenesis without the need for biopsies and to delineate more personalized approaches for the treatment of AD, commented Michael Howell, Ph.D., DermTechs chief scientific officer.









Dr. Howell serves as a scientific program committee member of the SID and his presentation will be available for viewing on-demand from May 3, 2021 to May 31, 2021.









The full presentation can be found here: www.dermtech.com%2Fhcp%2Fcollaborations.









The SIDs mission is to advance the sciences relevant to skin disease through education, advocacy and scholarly exchange of scientific information. For more information about the SID, please visit: www.sidnet.org.









About DermTech:









DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTechs mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTechs investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.









Forward-Looking Statements:









This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as expect, estimate, project, budget, forecast, anticipate, intend, plan, may, will, could, should, believes, predicts, potential, continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost-effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTechs products and the market opportunity therefor. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTechs ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTechs tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTechs tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTechs products; (6) DermTechs ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTechs products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the Risk Factors section of the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005905/en/