NewRez Appoints Raj Singh as Chief Risk Officer





NewRez LLC (NewRez, the Company), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, announced today that Rajinder Singh has joined its executive team as Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately.









As Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Singh will oversee all aspects of risk, including the development and implementation of scalable infrastructure, analytics, processes, and systems for enterprise-wide risk management. This elevated, executive position reflects NewRezs objective to further emphasize risk management throughout the entire organization.









Raj brings a wealth of experience in risk, audit, management, and process improvement to NewRez, said Baron Silverstein, President of NewRez. His extensive knowledge of the mortgage industry and experience in enterprise risk management will further support advancing our Company and our strategic objectives. Raj will be a crucial member of our leadership team and play a key role in fostering a strong risk culture that helps responsibly grow our business. We are thrilled to welcome him to NewRez.









NewRez is a distinguished leader within the mortgage industry with a clear focus on elevating risk management across all facets of the Companys strategy, said Mr. Singh. I look forward to working with the NewRez team to continue providing best-in-class service and experience to our customers, clients and homeowners.









A seasoned leader in global financial services, Mr. Singh brings more than 23 years of experience to his new role. His career background includes leading risk management teams at Genworth, Citigroup, GM Financial, and GE Capital and he is an experienced board member of public companies, private companies, and non-profit organizations. Mr. Singh earned his M.B.A in Finance from the University of Rochester, Bachelors degree in Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and has completed The Wharton Schools Advanced Risk Management Program.









Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, with offices across the United States, NewRez specializes in finding the right loan for every borrower. The lender offers a wide range of mortgage products that help make the dream of homeownership attainable. Visit newrez.com for more information on products and instructions on applying for a loan.









About NewRez









NewRez is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 50 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. NewRezs servicing business consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.





