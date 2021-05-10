NewRez Appoints Raj Singh as Chief Risk Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

NewRez Appoints Raj Singh as Chief Risk Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



NewRez LLC (NewRez, the Company), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, announced today that Rajinder Singh has joined its executive team as Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately.



As Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Singh will oversee all aspects of risk, including the development and implementation of scalable infrastructure, analytics, processes, and systems for enterprise-wide risk management. This elevated, executive position reflects NewRezs objective to further emphasize risk management throughout the entire organization.



Raj brings a wealth of experience in risk, audit, management, and process improvement to NewRez, said Baron Silverstein, President of NewRez. His extensive knowledge of the mortgage industry and experience in enterprise risk management will further support advancing our Company and our strategic objectives. Raj will be a crucial member of our leadership team and play a key role in fostering a strong risk culture that helps responsibly grow our business. We are thrilled to welcome him to NewRez.



NewRez is a distinguished leader within the mortgage industry with a clear focus on elevating risk management across all facets of the Companys strategy, said Mr. Singh. I look forward to working with the NewRez team to continue providing best-in-class service and experience to our customers, clients and homeowners.



A seasoned leader in global financial services, Mr. Singh brings more than 23 years of experience to his new role. His career background includes leading risk management teams at Genworth, Citigroup, GM Financial, and GE Capital and he is an experienced board member of public companies, private companies, and non-profit organizations. Mr. Singh earned his M.B.A in Finance from the University of Rochester, Bachelors degree in Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and has completed The Wharton Schools Advanced Risk Management Program.



Headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, with offices across the United States, NewRez specializes in finding the right loan for every borrower. The lender offers a wide range of mortgage products that help make the dream of homeownership attainable. Visit newrez.com for more information on products and instructions on applying for a loan.



About NewRez



NewRez is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 50 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. NewRezs servicing business consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005930/en/

0 / 5 (0 votes) 0