AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences





AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (AdaptHealth or the Company), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Steve Griggs, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Josh Parnes, President, and Jason Clemens, CFA, Chief Financial Officer, will meet virtually with investors and present at the following investor conferences:















Bank of America 2021 Healthcare Conference





Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9:30 am ET



















RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference





Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:40 pm ET



















UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference





Tuesday, May 25 at 8:00 am ET



















Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference





Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:00 am ET













A live webcast of these presentations and replays for each event will be accessible through the Investors section of AdaptHealths website (www.adapthealth.com). Please visit AdaptHealths website approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software. Following the live call, a replay will be available for six months on the Company's website, www.adapthealth.com under "Investor Relations."









About AdaptHealth Corp.









AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services approximately 3 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 614 locations in 47 states. Learn more at www.adapthealth.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005926/en/