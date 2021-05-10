ICBA Ranks MVB Bank as One of Best Performing Banks of 2020

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ICBA Ranks MVB Bank as One of Best Performing Banks of 2020

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



ICBA has ranked MVB Bank, Inc. (MVB Bank) as the number 15 Best Performing Bank of 2020 in the over $1 billion category, as announced this month by Independent Banker in its annual listing.



MVB Bank and the bank's subsidiaries, MVB Technology, MVB Community Development Corporation, Chartwell Compliance and Paladin Fraud, provide financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. MVB Financial Corp. (MVB Financial), the holding company of MVB Bank, is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker MVBF. For more information about MVB, please visit www.mvbbanking.com.



According to Independent Banker: In 2020, community banks contended with a fast and furious Paycheck Protection Program lending boom and a glut of deposits as customers put their stimulus payments away for a rainy day. They dealt with lockdown orders, changes in consumers banking habits and rapid-fire adoption of technology to meet those needs. Yet community banks rose to the occasion. Independent Bankers annual listing of Americas best-performing community banks shows that nimble thinking and an adherence to good old-fashioned customer service can bring success, whatever the circumstances.



For the year ended December 31, 2020, MVB reported net income of $37.4 million, or $3.13 basic and $3.06 diluted earnings per share. MVB reported net income of $11.8 million, or $1.00 basic and $0.97 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Independent Banker listed MVB Banks three-year average pre-tax return-on-assets (ROA) as $2.48 billion.



In 2020, MVB leaned into the challenge of the pandemic to make the year the most successful of our history with record earnings. In unprecedented times, MVB thrived, said Larry F. Mazza, President, CEO, MVB Financial.



We completed multiple strategic transactions, created growth in tangible book value and shareholder value and onboarded a number of new highly talented and experienced Team Members. I could not be more grateful to Team MVB for what we accomplished in 2020.



To view the complete list of rankings, visit https%3A%2F%2Findependentbanker.org%2F2021%2F05%2Ficbas-best-performing-community-banks-of-2020%2F or https%3A%2F%2Findependentbanker.advanced-pub.com%2F%3FissueID%3D50%26amp%3BpageID%3D40.



According to its website, ICBA compiled the rankings with the aim of recognizing community banks that are consistent high performers. Using FDIC data, they took into account pre-tax ROA figures from the past three years, with the most recent year weighted at three times, second most recent year at two times and third most recent year at one time. They divided the community banks into three segments based on asset size and ranked each segment on its three-year weighted average ROA. A bank must have a rating of C or higher by Kroll Bond Ratings to be considered.



About MVB Financial Corp.



MVB Financial Corp. (MVB Financial or MVB), the holding company of MVB Bank, is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker MVBF.



MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, W.Va. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the banks subsidiaries, MVB Technology, the MVB Community Development Corporation, Chartwell Compliance and Paladin Fraud, the company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.



Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.



For more information about MVB, please visit ir.mvbbanking.com.



Forward-looking Statements



MVB Financial Corp. has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this Press Release. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as statements regarding MVBs future plans with regard to its Fintech line of business. When words such as plans, believes, expects, anticipates, continues, may or similar expressions occur in this Press Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Those factors include but are not limited to: credit risk; changes in market interest rates; revaluation of equity investments, including MVBs investments in Fintech companies; inability to further scale up the Fintech line of business; competition; economic downturn or recession; and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005780/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)