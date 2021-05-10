iSun, Inc. Announces Postponement and Rescheduling of 2020 and 2021 Annual Meetings of Stockholders





iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (iSun or the Company), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, today announced that its Board of Directors has determined to postpone and reschedule the 2020 and 2021 Annual Meetings of Stockholders (the Meetings) which were scheduled to be held on May 11, 2021, due to delays in the process of printing and mailing the proxy materials to the Stockholders on a timely basis. The 2020 and 2021 Annual Meetings of Stockholders will now be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m (Eastern Time). In addition, the Company has received an extension from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) with respect to the holding of the Companys 2020 Annual Meeting until May 25, 2021, and at this time remains in compliance with Nasdaq listing standards.









ABOUT iSun









Headquartered in Williston, VT, iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) is a business rooted in values that align people, purpose, innovation, and sustainability. Ranked by Solar Power World as one of the leading commercial solar contractors in the United States, iSun provides solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure to customers for projects from smart solar mobile phone and electric vehicle charging, up to multi-megawatt renewable energy solutions. iSuns innovations were recognized this year by the Solar Impulse Foundation of Bertrand Piccard as one the globes Top 1000 Sustainability Solutions. As a winner, this award will result in the iSun solution being presented to hundreds of government entities around the world, including various municipal, state and federal agencies in the United States. Since entering the renewable energy market in 2012, iSun has installed over 650 megawatts of rooftop, ground mount and EV carport solar systems (equal to power required for 123,500 homes). We continue to focus on profitable growth opportunities. For more information, visit www.isunenergy.com









