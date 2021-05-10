Logo
RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

ROANOKE, Va., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. ( RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $4,767,478 or $0.58 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares to consolidated earnings of $5,680,316 or $0.70 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. CEO Paul Nester stated, We continue to experience customer growth and improved utility margins associated with infrastructure replacement programs. The overall earnings decline was primarily attributable to the cessation of the non-cash MVP AFUDC beginning January 1, 2021.

Earnings for the twelve months ending March 31, 2021 were $10,368,023 or $1.27 per share outstanding compared to $11,281,412 or $1.40 per share for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020. Nester attributed the earnings decline to rate case final order adjustments in the first half of fiscal 2020, one-time maintenance investments and COVID-19 related bad-debt expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as well as the non-cash MVP AFUDC change in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 is not indicative of the results to be expected for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 as quarterly earnings are affected by the highly seasonal nature of the business and weather conditions generally result in greater earnings during the winter months. Net income for the remainder of fiscal 2021 is expected to be lower than the corresponding period in 2020.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Companys actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Companys forward-looking statements.

Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Summary financial statements for the second quarter and twelve months are as follows:



RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
March 31,March 31,
2021202020212020
Operating revenues$28,253,662$22,437,731$68,622,886$63,758,003
Operating expenses21,154,23615,438,11555,505,48649,548,649
Operating income7,099,4266,999,61613,117,40014,209,354
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliate(3,797)1,188,5933,885,0814,041,803
Other income, net287,548317,892778,335579,822
Interest expense1,007,7641,038,2934,003,2734,032,598
Income before income taxes6,375,4137,467,80813,777,54314,798,381
Income tax expense1,607,9351,787,4923,409,5203,516,969
Net income$4,767,478$5,680,316$10,368,023$11,281,412
Net earnings per share of common stock:
Basic$0.58$0.70$1.27$1.40
Diluted$0.58$0.70$1.27$1.39
Cash dividends per common share$0.185$0.175$0.720$0.680
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic8,217,8228,122,1578,171,2028,081,438
Diluted8,230,6508,144,9638,185,3328,112,308
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
March 31,
Assets20212020
Current assets$16,563,212$16,603,503
Utility plant, net203,698,440189,667,211
Other assets71,902,38664,317,462
Total Assets$292,164,038$270,588,176
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities$20,775,066$17,172,195
Long-term debt, net120,770,429112,231,649
Deferred credits and other liabilities53,043,93550,866,985
Total Liabilities194,589,430180,270,829
Stockholders' Equity97,574,60890,317,347
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$292,164,038$270,588,176



Contact: Paul W. Nester
President and CEO
Telephone: 540-777-3837
