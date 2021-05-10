Arco Platform Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 24, 2021





Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it will report first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, May 24, 2021.









The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.









Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 3181-8565. An audio replay of the call will be available through May 31, 2021 by dialing +55 (11) 3193-1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.arcoplatform.com%2F.









About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)









Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.





