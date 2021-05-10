Alteryx Appoints Paula Hansen as Chief Revenue Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alteryx Appoints Paula Hansen as Chief Revenue Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Former SAP CRO and Cisco Executive Joins Company to Lead Global Go-to-Market Organization

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the analytics automation company, today announced the appointment of Paula Hansen as chief revenue officer (CRO). Hansen will report directly to Mark Anderson, chief executive officer (CEO), and will lead the global go-to-market (GTM) organization, including worldwide sales, channels and all industry-specific GTM initiatives. She will play a critical role in driving the company's next phase of growth, responsible for scaling global sales teams, strategy, operations and market expansion.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.)

"Paula is an outcome-driven sales leader with an impressive track record of delivering outstanding financial results and evolving business models to deliver growth in new markets and categories," said Anderson. "She demonstrates a relentless focus on customer business transformation and is passionate about fostering inclusive and diverse teams. She will be an incredible asset to our executive team, customers, partners and associates, and I am excited to welcome her to Alteryx."

Hansen brings over 25 years of experience leading high-performing teams to deliver sustainable financial growth. As CRO of SAP Customer Experience, which serves more than 10,000 customers across 150 countries, Hansen was responsible for the global sales strategy, GTM operations and customer success. She led a team of over 1,200 to grow the business to $1 billion of annual recurring revenue in 2020, SAP's fastest growing cloud portfolio. Prior to joining SAP in 2019, Paula served as vice president of Cisco's Global Enterprise organization, focused on digital transformation enablement for global enterprise customers across a variety of industries.

"Alteryx is a proven market leader with incredible growth potential as the urgency of digital transformation accelerates the need for analytics, data science and process automation," said Hansen. "We have an imminent responsibility to deliver on this demand for our global customer base and to help every organization generate transformational outcomes from data. I look forward to leading this high-caliber team as we capitalize on the tremendous market opportunity in front of us and aim to put our unified platform in the hands of every data worker across the globe."

About Alteryx
Alteryx, the analytics automation company, enables every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx automates analytics, data science and processes in one, unified platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations globally rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform to rapidly upskill their workforces and deliver strategic, high-impact, business outcomes. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-appoints-paula-hansen-as-chief-revenue-officer-301287791.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)