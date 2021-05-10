Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2021

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $92.8 billion as of April 30, 2021, an increase of $5.8 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $821 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion, partially offset by distributions of $200 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
3/31/2021
Flows
Appreciation
Distributions
4/30/2021
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$9,924
($129)
$856
($97)
$10,554
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,335
37
423
-
6,795
Advisory
20,279
406
1,272
-
21,957
Total Institutional Accounts
36,538
314
2,551
(97)
39,306
Open-end Funds
38,623
406
2,139
(54)
41,114
Closed-end Funds
11,879
101
490
(49)
12,421
Total AUM
$87,040
$821
$5,180
($200)
$92,841
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
