SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced that its executives will present at several upcoming investor events in May and June.

Rahul Mathur, chief financial officer, will present at:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET .

Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, and Rahul Mathur, chief financial officer, will present at:

Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET .

at . Nasdaq 44th Investor Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET .

The presentations will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of each presentation will also be available on the website following the events.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contact:

Nicole Noutsios

Rambus Investor Relations

(510) 315-1003

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-rambus-to-present-at-needham-bernstein-and-nasdaq-virtual-investor-conferences-301287706.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.