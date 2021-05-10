NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), to replace its previous shelf registration statement filed with the SEC on May 9, 2018 that expired today. The Company renewed its shelf registration statement on behalf of the Company and the stockholders named therein. The Company has maintained an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on behalf of the Company and such stockholders since 2005.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-inc-replaces-shelf-registration-statement-301287893.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.