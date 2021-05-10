MILWAUKEE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Soliton (NASDAQ: SOLY) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with AbbVie.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/soliton-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Soliton's financial outlook is excellent and yet Soliton shareholders will receive only $22.60 per share in cash for each outstanding share of Soliton. Soliton's enterprise value for the transaction is approximately $550 million. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Soliton by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Soliton accepts a superior bid. Soliton insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Soliton's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Soliton.

If you own Soliton common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/soliton-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-soliton-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-abbvie-301287884.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP