SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MRLN, AMRB, LMNX and CADE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by HPS Investment Partners LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MRLN shareholders will receive $23.50 in cash for each share of MRLN common stock that they hold. If you own MRLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/mrln/

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bank of Marin Bancorp ("BMRC"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AMRB shareholders will receive 0.575 shares of BMRC common stock for each AMRB share that they own, representing implied consideration of approximately $20.63 based upon BMRC's May 7, 2021 closing price of $35.87. If you own AMRB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/amrb/

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin S.p.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $37.00 per share in cash for each share of LMNX common stock that they hold. If you own LMNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/lmnx/

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BancorpSouth Bank ("BXS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CADE shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BXS common stock for each CADE share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $20.58 based upon BXS' May 7, 2021 closing price of $30.83. BXS shareholders will own approximately 55% and CADE shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined entity. If you own CADE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cade/

