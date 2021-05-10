Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) CEO Fran Horowitz Sold $2 million of Shares

CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Fran Horowitz (insider trades) sold 51,000 shares of ANF on 05/06/2021 at an average price of $40 a share. The total sale was $2 million.
