Vasta Platform Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 14, 2021

SO PAULO, Brazil, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021, before the market opens on Friday, May 14, 2021.



The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on the same day, May 14, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 3756869) by dialing +1 (833) 519-1336 or (914) 800-3898. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vastas stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vastas mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes they are uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

Contact

Investor Relations

[email protected]