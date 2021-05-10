AvePoint to Participate in Needham 16th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Investor Conference





Apex+Technology+Acquisition+Corp. (NASDAQ: APXT) (Apex) and AvePoint, Inc. (AvePoint) the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud, today announced that AvePoint will participate in the upcoming Needham 16th Annual Virtual Technology and Media Conference on Monday, May 17th.









Dr. Tianyi Jiang, AvePoints co-founder and CEO, will present at 8:00 AM ET and participate in one-on-one meetings following the presentation.









Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentations by visiting the Apex Investor Relations website here. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.









About AvePoint









AvePoint enables customers to collaborate with confidence. AvePoints data management solutions help its diverse, global customer base overcome complex transformation, governance, and compliance challenges in the Microsoft cloud. A five-time winner of the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint offers the only full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365. More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on AvePoints solutions. AvePoints SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Its multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.avepoint.com.









About Apex Technology Acquisition Corp.









Apex is a special purpose acquisition corporation led by co-CEOs Jeff Epstein, the former CFO of Oracle, and Brad Koenig, the former head of Goldman Sachs global technology investment banking team. For more information about Apex, visit https%3A%2F%2Fapexacquisitioncorp.com%2F.





