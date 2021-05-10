GT Gold Corp. Receives Final Order

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GT Gold Corp. Receives Final Order

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT; OTCQX:GTGDF) (the Company or GT Gold) today announced that all of the required regulatory approvals have been obtained with respect to the proposed plan of arrangement (the Arrangement) pursuant to which Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), which it and its affiliates do not already own, by way of a plan of arrangement. Under the terms of the Arrangement, shareholders of GT Gold, other than in respect of those Shares already owned by Newmont and its affiliates, will receive C$3.25 per Share in cash.

The parties currently anticipate that the transaction will close on or about May 17, 2021.

Shareholders who have questions or require assistance with submitting their Shares to the Arrangement may direct their questions to Computershare Investor Services Inc., who is acting as depositary under the Arrangement. Further information regarding the Arrangement is available in the management information circular of the Company dated April 6, 2021, which is available under GT Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About GT Gold Corp.

GT Gold is engaged in advancing its wholly-owned, 47,500 hectare Tatogga property, located in the renowned "Golden Triangle" near Iskut, British Columbia. To date, GT Gold has made two significant discoveries on the Tatogga property, "Saddle South", a precious metal rich vein system and "Saddle North", a gold-rich copper porphyry system.

Investor Contact

GT Gold Corp.
Paul Harbidge
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (236) 427 5744
Website: www.gtgoldcorp.ca		GT Gold Corp.
Shawn Campbell
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (236) 427 5744

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") regarding the proposed transaction including the anticipated completion and timing thereof. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "continue", "goal", "objective", and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions including assumptions concerning the receipt, in a timely manner, of required approvals in respect of the Arrangement and the satisfaction of the other closing conditions to the Arrangement. Management believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Not all factors which affect our forward-looking information are known, and actual results may vary from projected results in a material respect, and may be above or below the forward-looking information presented in a material respect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. The anticipated timeline for completion of the Arrangement may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary approvals in the time assumed or the need for additional time to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Arrangement. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release concerning the timing of the transaction. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact GT Gold can also be found on the Company's most recently filed annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

GT Gold does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should the factors and assumptions related to its plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, including those listed above, change except as required by applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


3e9627c6-2af7-487e-b173-5a0be4a8fb03
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)