Texas Capital Bank Announces Rebranding, Affirms Commitment to Clients

DALLAS, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI), collectively referred to herein as Texas Capital Bank, today announced the completion of a rebranding initiative, which includes an updated logo and website.



Texas Capital Banks rebranding reflects the Companys deep commitment to its client relationships and vision for the future under its new President and CEO, Rob C. Holmes. The Company is focused on enhancing its strategic objectives to broaden and deepen its client relationships while increasing capital flexibility to better align resources and investments that result in core, high-growth opportunities and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Over the last few months, Texas Capital Bank has embraced a rapid transformation with deliberate steps to support our objectives and deliver an enhanced offering of services and solutions, said Mr. Holmes. This modernized rebrand reflects our continued commitment to our clients, and aligns with our focus of building a more unified organization to expand our capabilities and digital competencies so that we can broaden the ways in which we serve our clients, colleagues, and the communities where we operate.

Launching our rebrand is an exciting moment for Texas Capital Bank, as it furthers our commitment to a culture that puts clients at the center of everything we do, said Matt Quale, Head of Consumer Banking, Sales Enablement, and Marketing for Texas Capital Bank. Now is the ideal time for us to evolve into a more modern and energetic brand thats grounded in the value we deliver to all of our stakeholders.

The updated logo is designed to be simplified but bold with contrasting colors, giving the logo many are familiar with a more current and relevant look. The design also aims to provide clients with a feel that reflects stability and approachability.

The re-designed website can be accessed at www.texascapitalbank.com. It has a more intuitive user experience and additional content that supports clients and captures Texas Capital Banks deep expertise and long-standing commitment to exceptional client service.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.