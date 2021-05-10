Logo
Allied Announces Voting Results From the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (

TSX:AP.UN, Financial) (Allied) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 10, 2021 (the Meeting). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 83,245 unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 104,946,897 units, representing 82.47% of Allieds total issued and outstanding units.

1. Amendments to the Declaration of Trust

The resolution authorizing amendments to Allieds amended and restated declaration of trust were approved by a majority of votes cast by unitholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendments to the amended and restated declaration of trust as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
#%#%
104,804,97699.9192,3820.09


2. Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allieds management information circular dated March 29, 2021 were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

Votes ForVotes Withheld
#%#%
Kay Brekken104,830,89099.9466,4680.06
Gerald R. Connor98,339,68493.756,557,6746.25
Lois Cormack103,999,02199.14898,3370.86
Gordon R. Cunningham97,580,26593.027,317,0936.98
Michael R. Emory104,394,25299.52503,1060.48
James Griffiths98,757,77894.156,139,5805.85
Margaret T. Nelligan104,129,16199.27768,1970.73
Stephen L. Sender104,814,71299.9282,6460.08
Peter Sharpe103,713,81998.871,183,5391.13
Jennifer A. Tory104,432,45399.56464,9050.44


3. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes ForVotes Withheld
#%#%
104,643,53299.71303,3650.29


4. Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory Say-on-Pay resolution on Allieds approach to executive compensation was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the Say-on-Pay resolution as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
#%#%
88,916,71584.7715,980,64315.23


Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canadas major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canadas hub for global connectivity. Allieds business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Michael R. Emory
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
[email protected]

Cecilia C. Williams
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
[email protected]


