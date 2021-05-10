SG Blocks to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. ET





SG Blocks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGBX) (SG Blocks or the Company), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, will host a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to share its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.









SG Blocks CEO Paul Galvin will host the conference call. To access the call, please use the following information:









Date: Monday, May 17, 2021









Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT









Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-300-8521









International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6026









Conference ID: 10156502









Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.









A webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at the Investors section of the Companys website at www.sgblocks.com.









A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 31, 2021.









Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921









International replay number: 1-412-317-6671









Replay ID: 10156502









About SG Blocks:









SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteelTM, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then is customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005983/en/