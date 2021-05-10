Tejon Ranch Co. Names Senior Vice President of Real Estate

TEJON RANCH, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (: TRC) announced today that Rachel Freeman has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Real Estate. Freeman is a veteran real estate executive with 15 years of experience. She has successfully led the entitlement strategies for a diverse array of commercial real estate assets, traversing the multifaceted regulatory, community, and political terrain of the Southern California landscape.



We are extremely pleased to have a person of the caliber and experience of Rachel Freeman join our team, said Gregory S. Bielli, President and CEO of Tejon Ranch Co. She has a track record of success and her experience and knowledge of real estate development in Southern California will serve us well.

Since 2012, Freeman has led the development efforts and asset management of Capri Retail Services, LLC, a Southern California-based real estate development and management company. Previously, Freeman held senior level real estate positions at Sears Canada, Inc., and the Hudsons Bay Company.

Freeman earned a bachelors degree from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. She is a member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC).

About Tejon Ranch Company (: TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the company, visit www.tejonranch.com