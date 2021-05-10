Cutera to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference





Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) (Cutera or the Company), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that it will present at the Virtual UBS Global Healthcare Conference at 3:00 pm ET on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Presenting will be Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer.









The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cuteras website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cutera.com%2F.









About Cutera, Inc.









