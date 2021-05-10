Logo
Monteverde & Associates PC Filed A Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Boingo Wireless, Inc. In The Central District Of California

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, David Normand v. Boingo Wireless, Inc. et al, Docket No. 2:21-cv-03626, on behalf of public common shareholders of Boingo Wireless, Inc., ("Boingo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WIFI) who held Boingo securities as of the record date April 16, 2021 (the "Class Period"), and have been harmed by Boingo's and its board of directors' alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") regarding the acquisition of Boingo by Digital Colony Management, LLC (the "Merger"). Under the terms of the Merger, each share of Boingo common stock will be canceled and converted into the right to receive $14.00 in cash (the "Merger Consideration"). The complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration harms Boingo shareholders by providing less than the inherent value of the Company and that the Proxy Statement filed by the Company to solicit shareholder approval of the Merger misleads shareholders about the Company's financials and the Merger in violation of the Exchange Act. The special meeting of Boingo stockholders to vote on the Merger is currently scheduled for June 1, 2021.

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 9, 2021. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/boingo-wireless-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is committed to protecting investors and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017- 2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017- 2020 Top Rated Lawyer.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave, Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
[email protected]
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monteverde--associates-pc-filed-a-class-action-lawsuit-on-behalf-of-shareholders-of-boingo-wireless-inc-in-the-central-district-of-california-301287911.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

