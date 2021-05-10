Logo
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders

May 10, 2021
VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (the "Company") (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) was held on May 6, 2021. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 23, 2021, which can be found on the Company's website at: https://s24.q4cdn.com/560830410/files/doc_financials/proxy/2021-Proxy-Statement-Web-Version-(FINAL).pdf.

Per TSX reporting requirements, the company wishes to disclose that the total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 93,222,826 shares, representing approximately 84.77% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Director

For

Withheld

Erik Olsson

81,028,070

9,762,665

Ann Fandozzi

90,109,012

681,723

Beverley Briscoe

89,354,413

1,436,322

Christopher Zimmerman

87,749,666

3,041,069

Bob Elton

89,501,232

1,289,503

Sarah Raiss

89,275,995

1,514,740

Amy Guggenheim Shenkan

88,110,112

2,680,623

J. Kim Fennell

89,611,818

1,178,917

Adam DeWitt

86,260,067

4,530,668

On May 10, 2021, the Company filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Ritchie Bros.
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-auctioneers-reports-on-voting-results-from-the-2021-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301287927.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

