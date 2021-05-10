Logo
Banco Santander Mexico Informs That It Has Called Its Shareholders To A Meeting To Approve The Payment Of A Dividend And The Delisting Of Its Shares

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, May 10, 2021

MEXICO CITY, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander Mxico, S.A., Institucin de Banca Mltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mxico (BMV: BSMX; NYSE: BSMX) ("Banco Santander Mxico" or "Banco") one of the main banks in Mexico, announced today that by approval of its Board of Directors today, a Shareholders' General Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting will be held on June 9, 2021, in which the following, among others, shall be considered for approval: (i) the payment of a dividend in cash, up to the amount and on the date to be determined by the meeting and (ii) the cancelation of the registration in the National Securities Registry (Registro Nacional de Valores) as well as the listing on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. of all the shares representing its capital stock in the event that the all-cash public acquisition offer announced by Banco Santander is carried out.

Should the payment of the dividend be approved, the amount to be paid per share as a result of the offer announced by Banco Santander, S.A. last May 26, shall be reduced from the price of Ps. 24.00 per share.

This relevant event does not constitute an offer or a request for a securities issuance or acquisition offer, and no securities offer, request or sale shall be conducted in any State or jurisdiction in which such an offer, request or sale is illegal prior to its registration or qualification pursuant to such State's or jurisdiction's applicable law.

ABOUT DE BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO (NYSE: BSMX BMV: BSMX)
Banco Santander Mxico, S.A., Institucin de Banca Mltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mxico (Banco Santander Mxico), one of the main banks In Mexico, offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services, including commercial and retail banking, financial advisory services, as well as other investment activities. Banco Santander Mexico offers a services platform directed to the middle and high sectors of the public and small and medium enterprises. It also provides integrated financial services to large multinational companies in Mexico. As of March 31, 2021, Banco Santander Mexico had total assets for Ps. 1,748 billion and more than 19.0 million clients. Based in Mexico City, the company operates more than 1,352 branches and offices in the country and has total of 22,280 employees.

Investor Relations Contact
Hctor Chvez Lpez Managing Director - IRO
+ 52 (55) 5269-1925
[email protected]

Investor Relations
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banco-santander-mexico-informs-that-it-has-called-its-shareholders-to-a-meeting-to-approve-the-payment-of-a-dividend-and-the-delisting-of-its-shares-301287977.html

SOURCE Banco Santander Mxico, S.A.

