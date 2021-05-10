Fonar Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Fonar (NAS:FONR, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $17.09 per share and the market cap of $114.2 million, Fonar stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Fonar is shown in the chart below.

Because Fonar is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 1.7% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Fonar has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.19, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The overall financial strength of Fonar is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Fonar is fair. This is the debt and cash of Fonar over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Fonar has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $84.6 million and earnings of $1.06 a share. Its operating margin is 14.50%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. Overall, the profitability of Fonar is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Fonar over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Fonar is 1.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -6.8%, which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Fonar's ROIC is 7.42 while its WACC came in at 7.55. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Fonar is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Fonar (NAS:FONR, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 76% of the companies in the industry of Medical Devices & Instruments. To learn more about Fonar stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

