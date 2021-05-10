Logo
Donald Smith & Co. Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Navient Corp, Sells JetBlue Airways Corp, The Mosaic Co, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Donald Smith & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Navient Corp, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Exelon Corp, sells JetBlue Airways Corp, The Mosaic Co, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Air France-KLM during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donald Smith %26 Co .. As of 2021Q1, Donald Smith & Co. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Donald Smith %26 Co 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donald+smith+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Donald Smith %26 Co
  1. AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 3,708,903 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.25%
  2. Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 5,323,075 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  3. Unum Group (UNM) - 5,185,304 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.64%
  4. JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) - 7,061,665 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.22%
  5. Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 41,973,817 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)


Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,189,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Navient Corp (NAVI)


Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Navient Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 2,482,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)


Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 325,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)


Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 132,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,436,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 45.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,899,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Veritiv Corp (VRTV)

Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Veritiv Corp. The sale prices were between $18.32 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $28.59.

Sold Out: HG Holdings Inc (STLY)

Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in HG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.52 and $0.67, with an estimated average price of $0.6.

Reduced: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 23.22%. The sale prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%.

Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 7,061,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 29.21%. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%.

Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 2,932,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Air France-KLM by 26.38%. The sale prices were between $5.55 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.573600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%.

Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 5,796,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 45.81%. The sale prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%.

Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 364,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 43.12%. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%.

Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 844,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.16%. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%.

Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 1,130,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Donald Smith & Co. Also check out:


1. Donald Smith & Co's Undervalued Stocks

2. Donald Smith & Co's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Donald Smith & Co's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Donald Smith & Co keeps buying
