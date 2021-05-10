Donald Smith & Co. Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Navient Corp, Sells JetBlue Airways Corp, The Mosaic Co, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc

- New Purchases: BCEI, BCEI, NAVI, EXC, DVN,
- Added Positions: AAWW, KGC, GFI, IAG, ARNGF, EURN, L, CPLG,
- Reduced Positions: AER, JBLU, MOS, UNM, AFLYY, MU, OAS, PK, FITB, BZH, HA, CNA, SANM, GBX, RFP, EGO, TMHC, CPLP, KE, CAI, KBH, GS, ANAT, MHO, JEF, HHC, INSW, FLY, AA, GAU, VRS, DSSI, UFS, C, AIG, EQX, HBM, PLAB, ASC, KEP, CLS, GPL, PCG, VTOL, AAVVF,
- Sold Out: BCEI, BCEI, WPX, VRTV, STLY,
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 3,708,903 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.25%
- Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) - 5,323,075 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- Unum Group (UNM) - 5,185,304 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.64%
- JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) - 7,061,665 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.22%
- Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 41,973,817 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,189,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,189,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Navient Corp (NAVI)
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Navient Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $12.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 2,482,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.6 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $42.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 325,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Donald Smith & Co. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 132,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.78 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,436,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Donald Smith & Co. added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 45.36%. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,899,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34.Sold Out: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34.Sold Out: (WPX)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: Veritiv Corp (VRTV)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in Veritiv Corp. The sale prices were between $18.32 and $45.71, with an estimated average price of $28.59.Sold Out: HG Holdings Inc (STLY)
Donald Smith & Co. sold out a holding in HG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.52 and $0.67, with an estimated average price of $0.6.Reduced: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 23.22%. The sale prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 7,061,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 29.21%. The sale prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 2,932,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Air France-KLM (AFLYY)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Air France-KLM by 26.38%. The sale prices were between $5.55 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.573600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 5,796,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 45.81%. The sale prices were between $37.37 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 364,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 43.12%. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 844,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Donald Smith & Co. reduced to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.16%. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $42.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Donald Smith %26 Co . still held 1,130,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.
