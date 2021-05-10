Oldfield Partners LLP Buys Ternium SA, Progressive Corp, Gaia Inc, Sells NOV Inc, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, Infosys

- New Purchases: TX, PGR,
- Added Positions: HPE, GAIA, PM, OII,
- Reduced Positions: TKC, INFY, PBR.A, SKM, BVN, TLK, ERJ, SYF,
- Sold Out: NOV, VIAC,
For the details of Oldfield Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oldfield+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Oldfield Partners LLP
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 546,047 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,552,136 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) - 6,634,419 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,364,960 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) - 2,262,634 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%
Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 1,303,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gaia Inc (GAIA)
Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in Gaia Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.14 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 157,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)
Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Oldfield Partners LLP. Also check out:
1. Oldfield Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oldfield Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oldfield Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oldfield Partners LLP keeps buying