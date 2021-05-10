Logo
Oldfield Partners LLP Buys Ternium SA, Progressive Corp, Gaia Inc, Sells NOV Inc, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, Infosys

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Oldfield Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Ternium SA, Progressive Corp, Gaia Inc, sells NOV Inc, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, Infosys, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfield Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Oldfield Partners LLP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $862 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oldfield Partners LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oldfield+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oldfield Partners LLP
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 546,047 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,552,136 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  3. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) - 6,634,419 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
  4. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,364,960 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  5. SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) - 2,262,634 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%
New Purchase: Ternium SA (TX)

Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 1,303,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gaia Inc (GAIA)

Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in Gaia Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.14 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 157,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oldfield Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. Oldfield Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oldfield Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oldfield Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oldfield Partners LLP keeps buying
insider

insider