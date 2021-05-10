Oldfield Partners LLP Buys Ternium SA, Progressive Corp, Gaia Inc, Sells NOV Inc, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, Infosys

New Purchases: TX, PGR,

London, X0, based Investment company Oldfield Partners LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Ternium SA, Progressive Corp, Gaia Inc, sells NOV Inc, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, Infosys, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oldfield Partners LLP. As of 2021Q1, Oldfield Partners LLP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $862 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 546,047 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Citigroup Inc (C) - 1,552,136 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) - 6,634,419 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,364,960 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) - 2,262,634 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%

Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 1,303,368 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfield Partners LLP initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfield Partners LLP added to a holding in Gaia Inc by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.14 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 157,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Oldfield Partners LLP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.