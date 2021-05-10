Logo
Diversified Trust Co Buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Ternium SA, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, IHS Markit, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Diversified Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Ternium SA, Danimer Scientific Inc, AutoZone Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, IHS Markit, Alibaba Group Holding, Cemex SAB de CV, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Diversified Trust Co owns 731 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diversified Trust Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Diversified Trust Co
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 607,003 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 3,379,474 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 177,588 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,219,690 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  5. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 320,601 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
New Purchase: Ternium SA (TX)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 56,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $11.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 72,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 458.49%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 146,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1519.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 40.02%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd by 603.73%. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 238,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 130,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.

Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47.

Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.

Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.

Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Diversified Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Diversified Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Diversified Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Diversified Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Diversified Trust Co keeps buying
