Diversified Trust Co Buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Ternium SA, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, IHS Markit, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: TX, DNMR, INMD, SHC, HIMX, HUN, PCH, CVLT, HII, MUSA, UHAL, CBT, PRMW, HRL, OSK, DGX, SYKE, GL, SPB, POR, TMX, QFIN, BRO, CAC, CE, CERN, DPZ, GRVY, TGNA, GABC, GTN, JBL, KLIC, LEN, LB, MKC, R, SRE, TSM, THC, PAG, VTR, WLK, WSM, BX, VRSK, FAF, FRC, MPC, QLYS, NWSA, FATE, VCYT, TNDM, ANET, ETSY, NTRA, NTNX, ATH, PHR, SPT, BIPC, BNL, AGYS, AIN, HCKT, ASH, BJRI, BECN, BMTC, PRDO, CRUS, CPSI, CNSL, CPRT, CCRN, CCK, DAKT, EXP, EMN, EXR, FITB, THG, HSTM, HLF, HRC, IBCP, ISBC, JKHY, KRC, MTB, MDU, MRO, MOH, MSI, NSRGY, NXST, OII, PXD, RDNT, RRGB, RCII, RHI, SYBT, SAFM, SANM, TEN, TOL, UBA, USNA, PRG, ESXB, ORBC, LBTYK, PRIM, G, TWO, RBNC, TGLS, NAVI, FFWM, VBTX, KEYS, PLNT, CSWI, CTMX, DFIN, CNDT, SNDR, AVYA, RCUS, AMRX, REZI, LESL, MRVI, 9DA, BDSI, FRBK, WTI, SNCR, III, IVR, MITT, FENG, ELVT,
- Added Positions: VEU, GOOG, AGG, JNJ, AZO, TSLA, ASX, AAPL, MSFT, VZ, IWD, WM, V, AMZN, SYY, SCHO, CVX, CLX, JPM, VRSN, HCA, ACN, ADBE, ADI, FISV, ICE, LKQ, TGTX, NDSN, PSA, DIS, MA, AVGO, VLUE, AMN, ABT, BIO, CSCO, COP, COO, CCI, XOM, FBC, LHCG, MAN, MCD, MRK, MTD, PEP, PG, REGN, RBA, MASI, FB, ZTS, CDW, BL, CB, PLD, ATVI, AAP, A, ALXN, ALL, AMAT, ATR, BAC, BAX, BLKB, CPB, CAT, CHD, COST, DHR, DLTR, D, ETN, EW, LLY, EL, NEE, MNST, HOLX, HON, IDXX, JACK, LH, LPSN, LMT, LOW, MMC, MRTN, MU, TAP, NFLX, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, ORCL, PKG, PFE, PBH, RF, RS, RMD, RUSHA, SNBR, SCI, SO, SWK, SNPS, TXN, TMO, UMBF, WMT, WBA, WAT, WST, WY, WEC, DFS, TCEHY, SEM, FN, PFPT, GMED, BCC, VEEV, SYF, NEWR, WING, PYPL, SQ, FTV, ADNT, AQUA, DELL, DOW, TW, ZM, AMCR, MDLA, ASAN, ESGD, ESGU, IWF, QUAL, VEA, VTV, AUOTY, AMD, AXL, AMT, AME, AGEN, AJG, AVB, BANR, BDX, BMY, CBRE, COF, SCHW, CHE, CME, CTXS, CTSH, CMCSA, CYH, CNMD, CFR, CMI, DHI, XRAY, EOG, EA, EME, RE, FSS, FHN, GE, HSY, HUM, IEX, SJM, JW.A, KLAC, KFRC, KR, LRCX, LANC, LECO, MLM, MXIM, MCK, MET, NTGR, NKE, NTRS, NOC, NVS, NVAX, IOSP, PCAR, PPG, ARGO, PGR, PB, QCOM, NXGN, RIO, RHHBY, ROK, ROP, RDS.A, SBAC, POOL, SRDX, TBBK, RIG, USB, UNP, UMC, RTX, UHS, VLO, VRTX, VOD, ANTM, WWW, XLNX, IFN, CSII, CYDY, PTMN, APPS, GORO, JBT, DG, LYB, ENV, SXC, PANW, MGNX, ALLY, LTRPA, WK, BSM, SHOP, TWNK, MIME, KDMN, SMPL, ZS, INSP, TENB, MRNA, FOXA, CTVA, CLVT, ACWI, AMJ, AOA, EUFN, MDY, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, VOO, VXF, BABA, MDT, AVY, IJH, MDLZ, BC, SPY, C, VIG, T, TEAM, AXP, ADSK, CL, F, LNC, OMCL, ULTA, QTWO, PSTG, IWM, AON, BIDU, BRK.B, CSX, KMB, LIN, BKNG, PRU, ROST, RYAAY, SWKS, TJX, UPS, UNH, TDG, GNRC, SPLK, BLD, ROKU, UBER, CARR, MMM, AFL, APD, MO, AMGN, NLY, ADP, TFC, BBY, BA, CVS, CDNS, FIX, DE, DD, DUK, ECL, EPD, FDX, GD, GIS, MTCH, IBM, IIVI, ILMN, INTU, ISRG, KBH, KFY, LII, JEF, MTH, MS, NVDA, NSC, OIS, PAYX, PAA, SIVB, SXI, SBUX, STT, SF, SYK, TROW, TGT, AXON, TECH, TER, TSCO, THS, UFPI, VMC, INT, YUM, WU, ENSG, PM, FTNT, CHTR, NOW, WDAY, MPLX, TPH, DOC, TWTR, PAYC, DNOW, AVNS, PEN, LW, OKTA, SAIL, NMRK, DOMO, PTON, OTIS, EFA, IJR, IVV, VGSH, HRTX, NSP, AMKR, ATRS, ARNA, ARCB, BIIB, BLK, BYD, HLX, CMO, LUMN, CI, CTAS, STZ, DTE, DRH, DVAX, EMR, ENB, EQIX, FHI, FBNC, FFIN, FCX, IT, GILD, HNGR, HR, MLHR, HPQ, SVC, ITW, IMGN, IBOC, IP, LPX, MHO, HZO, MAA, MSA, MPWR, NR, PNC, PH, PENN, PKI, PLXS, PHM, RRC, RIGL, SGMO, SLB, SHW, SPG, SKYW, SM, TRV, STLD, STC, TXRH, TXT, TCBK, ZBRA, EBAY, ET, EVR, SBH, ALGT, ARAY, NX, MYRG, KKR, GM, ASMB, SAVE, CLVS, VAC, EPAM, PBYI, COOP, CG, APAM, PFSI, AR, GLYC, XNCR, MBUU, ZEN, CCS, LNTH, CTLT, AFMD, ENVA, QRVO, BOX, RPD, RDFN, ZUO, NVST, SI, EEM, GLD, IEMG, IWR, SCHG, SDY,
- Sold Out: INFO, CX, CHKP, NOK, DECK, TV, SMAR, AZN, DAL, UFS, ERIC, EXC, HMSY, MCO, MODV, WOR, RCM, HTH, AKAM, AEP, AMP, APH, BK, BSX, CBZ, CPK, DRI, DXCM, FICO, HIG, TT, LZB, MGLN, MMP, MAR, MGRC, MCHP, PEG, ROLL, RPM, RDN, RBC, LUV, SCL, VFC, WMB, ZBH, CMG, BGS, CIM, MSCI, VIA, PDM, QNST, PRI, GDOT, BAH, HLT, SVW, Z, HPE, AZD, TWLO, DOCU, PS, PINS, CRWD, ALKS, DOX, AIG, ANGO, BLX, CACI, CRL, CSGP, CRVL, DLR, HAL, EHC, SNEX, JCI, LAMR, MRVL, MAS, MPW, NEM, NWE, OKE, PFG, SIRI, SCS, TDS, UTHR, VECO, VNDA, TGH, SGT, AGNC, GNMK, SBRA, TRGP, RYI, RH, WES, ESNT, DRNA, IBP, CTRE, MOMO, CABO, NVCR, ATKR, VVV, BHVN, LQD, CHS, DXYN, ENZ, MEIP, DHC, KYN, SCOR, QEP, OSG,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 607,003 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 3,379,474 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 177,588 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,219,690 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 320,601 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 68,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.34 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 56,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $11.77. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 72,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Diversified Trust Co initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 458.49%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 146,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1519.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 40.02%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd by 603.73%. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 238,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Diversified Trust Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 130,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.Sold Out: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $5.16 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.47.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Diversified Trust Co sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27.
