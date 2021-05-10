Benedict Financial Advisors Inc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Ingredion Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund

New Purchases: LDUR, BRK.B, XLV, AMZN, LOW, IWF, GOOGL, JPM, IWD, QQQ, IEMG, BAC, COST, DLN, XLF, IWN, BOND, FB, XOM, SDY, TIP, CVS,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Benedict Financial Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Amazon.com Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Ingredion Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc owns 126 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,416 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,808 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 58,964 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 180,644 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Intel Corp (INTC) - 142,968 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 54,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $292.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 16,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 29,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 16,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 143,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 453.82%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $156.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 24,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 1031.72%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 18,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 320,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 177,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.