Benedict Financial Advisors Inc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Ingredion Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Benedict Financial Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Amazon.com Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Ingredion Inc, Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc owns 126 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benedict+financial+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,416 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.70%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 61,808 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 58,964 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
  4. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 180,644 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 142,968 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 54,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $292.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 16,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 29,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $211.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 16,019 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $251.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 12,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 143,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 453.82%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $156.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 24,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 1031.72%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 18,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 320,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 177,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $225.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying

