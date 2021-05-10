Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys Autohome Inc, American Tower Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ATHM, LHX, PGR, ULTA, PRG, TPIC, MDC, WNC, GLDD, KN, SUPN, MXL, DEA, MAIN, QTS, POR,

London, X0, based Investment company Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Current Portfolio ) buys Autohome Inc, American Tower Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Baidu Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Infosys, Waters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD. As of 2021Q1, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owns 119 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,570,175 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.06% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,224,257 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.56% Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 2,713,005 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 11,956,297 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.87% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,462,770 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.63%

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 2,713,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $217.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 512,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 599,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $322.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 112,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 106,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 99,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 628.13%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 503,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 235.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,504,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 3,462,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 65.03%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,426,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 42.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,988,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $211.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 568,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2.

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in Enviva Partners LP. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $49.48.