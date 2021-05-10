Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys Autohome Inc, American Tower Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys Autohome Inc, American Tower Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Mondrian Investment Partners LTD (Current Portfolio) buys Autohome Inc, American Tower Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Baidu Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Infosys, Waters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD. As of 2021Q1, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owns 119 stocks with a total value of $4.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mondrian+investment+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD
  1. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,570,175 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.06%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,224,257 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.56%
  3. Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 2,713,005 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 11,956,297 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.87%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,462,770 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.63%
New Purchase: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Autohome Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $137.92, with an estimated average price of $111.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 2,713,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $217.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 512,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 599,211 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88. The stock is now traded at around $322.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 112,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 106,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $45.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 99,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 628.13%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 503,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 235.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.12 and $69.12, with an estimated average price of $58.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,504,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 3,462,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 65.03%. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $72.5, with an estimated average price of $67.99. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,426,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 42.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 5,988,901 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 49.29%. The purchase prices were between $157.02 and $191.82, with an estimated average price of $176.29. The stock is now traded at around $211.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 568,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: NIC Inc (EGOV)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in NIC Inc. The sale prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2.

Sold Out: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD sold out a holding in Enviva Partners LP. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $53.41, with an estimated average price of $49.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD. Also check out:

1. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mondrian Investment Partners LTD keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider