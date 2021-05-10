Bank Of Tokyo - Mitsubishi Ufj, Ltd Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Added Positions: SPY,

SPY, Reduced Positions: IVV,

New York, NY, based Investment company Bank Of Tokyo - Mitsubishi Ufj, Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Of Tokyo - Mitsubishi Ufj, Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Bank Of Tokyo - Mitsubishi Ufj, Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $932 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK OF TOKYO - MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+of+tokyo+-+mitsubishi+ufj%2C+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,750,000 shares, 74.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.35% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 600,000 shares, 25.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.57%

Bank Of Tokyo - Mitsubishi Ufj, Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 81.35%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.37%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.