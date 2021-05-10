IAM Advisory, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sherwin-Williams Co, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Tesla Inc, PPL Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IAM Advisory, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sherwin-Williams Co, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Tesla Inc, PPL Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IAM Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sherwin-Williams Co, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Lam Research Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Tesla Inc, PPL Corp, Globalstar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IAM Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, IAM Advisory, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IAM Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iam+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IAM Advisory, LLC
  1. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 1,070,256 shares, 46.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  2. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 390,024 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  3. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) - 268,181 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  4. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 49,656 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 53,465 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%
New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 49,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 22,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $586.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $156.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $179.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $23.78, with an estimated average price of $20.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

IAM Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 28,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: Globalstar Inc (GSAT)

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Globalstar Inc. The sale prices were between $0.34 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $1.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of IAM Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. IAM Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IAM Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IAM Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IAM Advisory, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider