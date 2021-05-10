IAM Advisory, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sherwin-Williams Co, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Tesla Inc, PPL Corp

New Purchases: XLI, XLC, LRCX, VIG, PPG, PFS, MDLZ,

XLI, XLC, LRCX, VIG, PPG, PFS, MDLZ, Added Positions: NOBL, SHW, XLB, PNC, NOC, ZTS, WM, UNH, ACN, MSI, LMT, INTC, HON, A, LLY, CMCSA, CSCO, AMGN, AMD, CVNA, TWLO, SQ, SHOP, VEEV, AMZN, NOW, VMC, VZ, ADSK, BMY, XOM, ISRG,

NOBL, SHW, XLB, PNC, NOC, ZTS, WM, UNH, ACN, MSI, LMT, INTC, HON, A, LLY, CMCSA, CSCO, AMGN, AMD, CVNA, TWLO, SQ, SHOP, VEEV, AMZN, NOW, VMC, VZ, ADSK, BMY, XOM, ISRG, Reduced Positions: TSLA, ARKK, FVRR, MRK, PFE,

TSLA, ARKK, FVRR, MRK, PFE, Sold Out: TDOC, PPL, GSAT,

Investment company IAM Advisory, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sherwin-Williams Co, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Lam Research Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Tesla Inc, PPL Corp, Globalstar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IAM Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, IAM Advisory, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IAM Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iam+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 1,070,256 shares, 46.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 390,024 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) - 268,181 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 49,656 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 53,465 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 49,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 22,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $586.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $156.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $179.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $23.78, with an estimated average price of $20.44. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $288.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 28,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Globalstar Inc. The sale prices were between $0.34 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $1.41.