Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard Short-Term Infla

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, General Mills Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+trust+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 106,743 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.95%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 208,741 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 14,539 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 72,069 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.96%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,145 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $292.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 693.65%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 19,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 53,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 99,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 132.68%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 57.38%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $857.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider