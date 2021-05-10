Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard Short-Term Infla

New Purchases: BAC, EEM, BRK.B, HYLB,

BAC, EEM, BRK.B, HYLB, Added Positions: VCSH, SCHV, SCHM, SCHF, SCHG, SCHE, SCHA, VBR, SCHP, MDY, BOND, CAT, EFA, BLK, VWO, ABBV, COST, AMZN, CRM, MRO, SYK, IJH, PEP, LOW, PG, IJR, IWM, VFC, MCD, MAS, NKE, CVX, KO, JNJ, DIS,

VCSH, SCHV, SCHM, SCHF, SCHG, SCHE, SCHA, VBR, SCHP, MDY, BOND, CAT, EFA, BLK, VWO, ABBV, COST, AMZN, CRM, MRO, SYK, IJH, PEP, LOW, PG, IJR, IWM, VFC, MCD, MAS, NKE, CVX, KO, JNJ, DIS, Reduced Positions: SCHX, LDUR, AAPL, JPST, ABT, FB, MSFT, CSCO, DHR, IVV, XOM, ORCL, MRK, GOOGL, F, MCHP, VZ, QQQ, UNP, TJX, ONB, T, DE, SCHW, AMGN, HD, DTE, SHY,

SCHX, LDUR, AAPL, JPST, ABT, FB, MSFT, CSCO, DHR, IVV, XOM, ORCL, MRK, GOOGL, F, MCHP, VZ, QQQ, UNP, TJX, ONB, T, DE, SCHW, AMGN, HD, DTE, SHY, Sold Out: VTIP, GIS, PGR, CB,

Investment company Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, General Mills Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARBOR TRUST WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+trust+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 106,743 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.95% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 208,741 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.53% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 14,539 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 72,069 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,145 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36%

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $42.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $292.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 693.65%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 19,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 53,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $134.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 99,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 132.68%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $175.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 57.38%. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $857.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.