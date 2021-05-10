Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, StoneCo, XP Inc, Sells Arco Platform

New Purchases: ACWI,

ACWI, Added Positions: STNE, XP, MELI,

STNE, XP, MELI, Sold Out: ARCE,

Investment company Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, StoneCo, XP Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Arco Platform during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q1, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sharp+capital+gestora+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 56,389 shares, 28.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.27% XP Inc (XP) - 1,750,290 shares, 23.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.37% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 990,596 shares, 21.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.91% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 572,246 shares, 19.00% of the total portfolio. New Position HPX Corp (HPX.U) - 2,150,000 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19%. The holding were 572,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 217.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.51%. The holding were 990,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 1,750,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1384.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 56,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.86 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $34.07.