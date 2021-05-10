Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, StoneCo, XP Inc, Sells Arco Platform

For the details of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sharp+capital+gestora+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 56,389 shares, 28.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.27%
- XP Inc (XP) - 1,750,290 shares, 23.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.37%
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 990,596 shares, 21.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.91%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 572,246 shares, 19.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- HPX Corp (HPX.U) - 2,150,000 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19%. The holding were 572,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 217.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.89 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $78.26. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.51%. The holding were 990,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 1,750,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1384.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.21%. The holding were 56,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)
Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.86 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $34.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.. Also check out:
1. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. keeps buying