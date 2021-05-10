Lincoln National Corp Buys First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Designer Brands Inc, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: SCHD, FREL, TDTT, MCK, SCHW, PSXP, OGE, NVO, NTRS, MSCI, ATVI, MTZ, LYFT, LKQ, IVOL, IYJ, IYT, SUSA, JKF, TWLO, YUM, VMC, VRM, VER, VCR, VYMI, VALE, UAL, SMG, TOT, TPL, STNE, SRLN, SPR, SPLG, SNOW, COO, MSOS, ABNB, AAL, AIG, AMKR, BLOK, AWH, ACLS, BGS, GOLD, BEP, CWH, CHTR, CAKE, IUSV, IXUS, DOV, ICVT, FUTY, FITB, PHO, QQEW, GUNR, VRP, HOLX, PDBC, HPQ, TINV.U, AWF, RIDE, ATOS, PVG, NOK, EXK, CEIX, CIK,

SCHD, FREL, TDTT, MCK, SCHW, PSXP, OGE, NVO, NTRS, MSCI, ATVI, MTZ, LYFT, LKQ, IVOL, IYJ, IYT, SUSA, JKF, TWLO, YUM, VMC, VRM, VER, VCR, VYMI, VALE, UAL, SMG, TOT, TPL, STNE, SRLN, SPR, SPLG, SNOW, COO, MSOS, ABNB, AAL, AIG, AMKR, BLOK, AWH, ACLS, BGS, GOLD, BEP, CWH, CHTR, CAKE, IUSV, IXUS, DOV, ICVT, FUTY, FITB, PHO, QQEW, GUNR, VRP, HOLX, PDBC, HPQ, TINV.U, AWF, RIDE, ATOS, PVG, NOK, EXK, CEIX, CIK, Added Positions: BND, SPIP, VMBS, VIG, MGV, FVD, MGK, BLV, QQQ, SHY, VTI, AAPL, DBI, IVV, SPY, VCSH, FTCS, VEA, VTV, ARKK, CVX, FDIS, DGRO, PG, TSLA, VGK, VNQI, DIS, RSP, IEI, AGG, TIP, MSFT, VO, ABBV, AMZN, AEP, BA, SILJ, FIXD, STIP, IEFA, IJR, ITOT, ICLN, EFA, JNJ, JPM, LB, NVDA, XLE, GLD, SDY, BNDX, VOE, VB, VCIT, MO, AXP, BRK.B, AVGO, CAT, ETN, JETS, XOM, FDX, ONEQ, FHLC, FXH, RDVY, GS, HD, HON, IIPR, INTC, IBM, PGF, SLV, EFV, IGIB, MBB, DSI, MUB, SOXX, IWB, IWF, IWD, IHI, JPST, KHC, MCD, MRK, MS, NEE, NKE, ORCL, PLTR, PYPL, PEP, PDI, MINT, PNC, TROW, QCOM, RCL, SE, XLV, XLF, XLI, LUV, DWX, SBUX, TGT, HYD, GDXJ, BSV, VXF, VTEB, VXUS, VYM, VZ, V, WMT, MMM, ABB, FAX, AMD, AFL, AGEN, ALK, LNT, ALL, GOOGL, AMT, AMGN, ADI, NLY, AMAT, AZN, T, BDX, BMRN, BLK, MUC, MYD, BX, BKNG, CGC, CG, CCL, CARR, CB, CI, CSCO, C, RNP, CMCSA, ED, STZ, GLW, CTVA, CRON, CRWD, CCI, CSX, CMI, CVS, DHI, DE, DAL, DOCU, DLTR, DOW, DKNG, DD, ECL, EMR, ENB, ET, EPD, EQIX, ES, EXPE, FBND, FNF, FMB, FDN, FV, EMLP, FDL, F, GAB, GIS, GM, URA, GSLC, HCA, HSY, HII, ILMN, ICE, IP, ISRG, PGX, BSCL, BSJL, BSCM, PSI, PNQI, VVR, IAU, QLTA, HDV, IUSG, ESGD, LQD, IDV, EMB, IQLT, QUAL, IBB, NYF, PFF, IWN, IWS, IWR, IVW, IJK, IJT, SUB, IJS, IYW, ITA, USIG, JPIN, JD, KYN, KMB, KMI, LHX, LRCX, LMND, LLY, LNC, LULU, MPC, MAR, MKC, MPW, MGM, MDLZ, MSI, NRZ, NEM, NSC, NVS, OTIS, PH, PAYX, PML, PMX, PINS, POOL, PPL, PLD, NOBL, PRU, PSA, PEG, DGX, RTX, SBAC, SLB, SCHF, SCHO, SCHX, STX, SHOP, SWKS, SNAP, MDY, XAR, JNK, SJNK, TFI, SPTL, SLYG, XBI, KRE, PHYS, PSLV, SYY, TDOC, TMO, TWTR, UA, UNP, UPS, URI, VGIT, VTWO, VDE, VFH, VHT, VGT, VPU, VIAC, WEC, WELL, XYL, ZBH, ZTS, ZM,

BND, SPIP, VMBS, VIG, MGV, FVD, MGK, BLV, QQQ, SHY, VTI, AAPL, DBI, IVV, SPY, VCSH, FTCS, VEA, VTV, ARKK, CVX, FDIS, DGRO, PG, TSLA, VGK, VNQI, DIS, RSP, IEI, AGG, TIP, MSFT, VO, ABBV, AMZN, AEP, BA, SILJ, FIXD, STIP, IEFA, IJR, ITOT, ICLN, EFA, JNJ, JPM, LB, NVDA, XLE, GLD, SDY, BNDX, VOE, VB, VCIT, MO, AXP, BRK.B, AVGO, CAT, ETN, JETS, XOM, FDX, ONEQ, FHLC, FXH, RDVY, GS, HD, HON, IIPR, INTC, IBM, PGF, SLV, EFV, IGIB, MBB, DSI, MUB, SOXX, IWB, IWF, IWD, IHI, JPST, KHC, MCD, MRK, MS, NEE, NKE, ORCL, PLTR, PYPL, PEP, PDI, MINT, PNC, TROW, QCOM, RCL, SE, XLV, XLF, XLI, LUV, DWX, SBUX, TGT, HYD, GDXJ, BSV, VXF, VTEB, VXUS, VYM, VZ, V, WMT, MMM, ABB, FAX, AMD, AFL, AGEN, ALK, LNT, ALL, GOOGL, AMT, AMGN, ADI, NLY, AMAT, AZN, T, BDX, BMRN, BLK, MUC, MYD, BX, BKNG, CGC, CG, CCL, CARR, CB, CI, CSCO, C, RNP, CMCSA, ED, STZ, GLW, CTVA, CRON, CRWD, CCI, CSX, CMI, CVS, DHI, DE, DAL, DOCU, DLTR, DOW, DKNG, DD, ECL, EMR, ENB, ET, EPD, EQIX, ES, EXPE, FBND, FNF, FMB, FDN, FV, EMLP, FDL, F, GAB, GIS, GM, URA, GSLC, HCA, HSY, HII, ILMN, ICE, IP, ISRG, PGX, BSCL, BSJL, BSCM, PSI, PNQI, VVR, IAU, QLTA, HDV, IUSG, ESGD, LQD, IDV, EMB, IQLT, QUAL, IBB, NYF, PFF, IWN, IWS, IWR, IVW, IJK, IJT, SUB, IJS, IYW, ITA, USIG, JPIN, JD, KYN, KMB, KMI, LHX, LRCX, LMND, LLY, LNC, LULU, MPC, MAR, MKC, MPW, MGM, MDLZ, MSI, NRZ, NEM, NSC, NVS, OTIS, PH, PAYX, PML, PMX, PINS, POOL, PPL, PLD, NOBL, PRU, PSA, PEG, DGX, RTX, SBAC, SLB, SCHF, SCHO, SCHX, STX, SHOP, SWKS, SNAP, MDY, XAR, JNK, SJNK, TFI, SPTL, SLYG, XBI, KRE, PHYS, PSLV, SYY, TDOC, TMO, TWTR, UA, UNP, UPS, URI, VGIT, VTWO, VDE, VFH, VHT, VGT, VPU, VIAC, WEC, WELL, XYL, ZBH, ZTS, ZM, Reduced Positions: VNQ, OEF, XLP, VBK, SHM, VWO, FLOT, VOT, VBR, VDC, MJ, FEMS, FNDX, ROBO, USMV, FNDA, VTIP, ACN, GOOG, BIG, KO, CL, COST, DLR, DISCK, EW, FPE, FTSM, FLQL, CMF, SCZ, EEM, KR, EL, LUMN, MA, MDT, PANW, ROK, FNDF, NOW, SFL, SHW, SJM, TSM, TJX, ACNB, ADBE, A, AB, AMLP, AWK, ANTM, APTV, ADM, ARKW, ADP, AZO, BLL, SAN, BK, BAX, BIIB, BP, CDNS, CNI, COF, CHGG, CMG, CHD, CTAS, CLX, NET, COP, DHR, DEO, DFS, DG, D, KTF, EIX, ETR, FB, FTEC, FIS, CIBR, FVC, LMBS, QCLN, FBT, FCX, FSK, FSKR, GE, GSK, GEM, GSIE, GH, HRI, CUBA, HBAN, ITW, INMD, SPHD, SPLV, XLG, IONS, EEMV, SLQD, IEF, IGV, AOR, HYG, IGSB, JKG, JKL, EFAV, MTUM, IWO, IWY, IWM, IJJ, DVY, IYK, IYF, IYR, IDU, JQUA, VNLA, LIN, LOW, MMC, MET, MCHP, MRNA, MSM, NOC, OKE, OSTK, PFE, PULS, PM, PSX, PTY, PCI, BOND, RCS, PHT, PLM, PPG, PZN, RC, O, RPAI, ROKU, SPGI, CRM, FNDE, SCHG, XLU, SENS, SPG, SBGI, SONY, SPIB, SPYG, SLYV, CEF, SQ, STT, SNPS, TXN, TTD, TFC, UBER, UNFI, UNH, UHT, VLO, MOAT, BIV, VUG, VTR, VTRS, IRR, WBA, WFC, WMB, XEL, ZS,

VNQ, OEF, XLP, VBK, SHM, VWO, FLOT, VOT, VBR, VDC, MJ, FEMS, FNDX, ROBO, USMV, FNDA, VTIP, ACN, GOOG, BIG, KO, CL, COST, DLR, DISCK, EW, FPE, FTSM, FLQL, CMF, SCZ, EEM, KR, EL, LUMN, MA, MDT, PANW, ROK, FNDF, NOW, SFL, SHW, SJM, TSM, TJX, ACNB, ADBE, A, AB, AMLP, AWK, ANTM, APTV, ADM, ARKW, ADP, AZO, BLL, SAN, BK, BAX, BIIB, BP, CDNS, CNI, COF, CHGG, CMG, CHD, CTAS, CLX, NET, COP, DHR, DEO, DFS, DG, D, KTF, EIX, ETR, FB, FTEC, FIS, CIBR, FVC, LMBS, QCLN, FBT, FCX, FSK, FSKR, GE, GSK, GEM, GSIE, GH, HRI, CUBA, HBAN, ITW, INMD, SPHD, SPLV, XLG, IONS, EEMV, SLQD, IEF, IGV, AOR, HYG, IGSB, JKG, JKL, EFAV, MTUM, IWO, IWY, IWM, IJJ, DVY, IYK, IYF, IYR, IDU, JQUA, VNLA, LIN, LOW, MMC, MET, MCHP, MRNA, MSM, NOC, OKE, OSTK, PFE, PULS, PM, PSX, PTY, PCI, BOND, RCS, PHT, PLM, PPG, PZN, RC, O, RPAI, ROKU, SPGI, CRM, FNDE, SCHG, XLU, SENS, SPG, SBGI, SONY, SPIB, SPYG, SLYV, CEF, SQ, STT, SNPS, TXN, TTD, TFC, UBER, UNFI, UNH, UHT, VLO, MOAT, BIV, VUG, VTR, VTRS, IRR, WBA, WFC, WMB, XEL, ZS, Sold Out: DISCA, CUL1, SLY, GPN, QYLD, REZ, MTCH, NVAX, PHM, QDEL, SLQT, FR, XOP, SWK, U, OIH, 50AA, WDR, WSM, XLNX, CRSP, ASA, ATO, ADSK, BCE, BKI, CERN, CPRT, FIVE, CFR, DDOG, QQQE, DRE, FIVG, DHY, CLMT, FPI, AMC,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Lincoln National Corp Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Designer Brands Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln National Corp. As of 2021Q1, Lincoln National Corp owns 704 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincoln+national+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 4,113,183 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,344,712 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 7,561,811 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 965,492 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 1,998,793 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.37, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 620,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.72%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 97,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Designer Brands Inc by 387.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 200,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 64.39%. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.93.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.