Lincoln National Corp Buys First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Designer Brands Inc, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Lincoln National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Designer Brands Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Chevron Corp, sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lincoln National Corp. As of 2021Q1, Lincoln National Corp owns 704 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lincoln+national+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 4,113,183 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,344,712 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
  3. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 7,561,811 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
  4. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 965,492 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
  5. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 1,998,793 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.37, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.75 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $69.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Lincoln National Corp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $40.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 620,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.72%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 97,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Designer Brands Inc by 387.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 200,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $629.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $109.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Lincoln National Corp added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 64.39%. The purchase prices were between $70.56 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Aspira Womens Health Inc (CUL1)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Aspira Womens Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $5.93.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $47.39, with an estimated average price of $43.15.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Lincoln National Corp sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $102.95 and $184, with an estimated average price of $134.88.



Author's Avatar

insider