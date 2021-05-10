WESPAC Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Fiserv Inc, Sells Apple Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: INDA, IYF, FISV, VBK, FTSL, IVOL, SLRC, OXY, TPR, MRO, TOT, XLI, FANG, VIAC, DISCA, AMAT, TWTR, ICVT, MGM, DVN, ALGN, MRVL, FAST, MHK, MU, IWN, TCOM, MOS, MSOS, MRNA, FCX, XLF, IYW, IYK, CDNS, LLY, MO, PDD, FXR, ALXN, UDOW, IVV, CVX, MP, DIS, PDBC, FHN, STKL, ETJ,

Oakland, CA, based Investment company WESPAC Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Fiserv Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Apple Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , International Business Machines Corp, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WESPAC Advisors, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 17,296 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35% Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 49,208 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,679 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.72% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 8,701 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,658 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17%

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 52,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 23,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 11,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $269.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 4,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 26,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 43,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 143.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 44,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 138.65%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $575.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $299.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 123.10%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 89.45%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $159.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $265.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.