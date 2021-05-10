WESPAC Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Fiserv Inc, Sells Apple Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , International Business Machines Corp
- New Purchases: INDA, IYF, FISV, VBK, FTSL, IVOL, SLRC, OXY, TPR, MRO, TOT, XLI, FANG, VIAC, DISCA, AMAT, TWTR, ICVT, MGM, DVN, ALGN, MRVL, FAST, MHK, MU, IWN, TCOM, MOS, MSOS, MRNA, FCX, XLF, IYW, IYK, CDNS, LLY, MO, PDD, FXR, ALXN, UDOW, IVV, CVX, MP, DIS, PDBC, FHN, STKL, ETJ,
- Added Positions: XLE, SIVB, KLAC, UAA, ALB, VUG, VB, WMT, BA, IXUS, ISTB, SSO, GOOG, COST, SCHM, NXPI, O, IDXX,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, FIXD, XLK, EQIX, UPS, SPYD, XLV, TSLA, HD, ROK, ABBV, PYPL, MPW, TSM, IGM, AMZN, WRK, AES, MSFT, SPY, GS, TXN, RF, JPM, VZ, NUE, CTVA, SCCO, INTC, PSF, ABT, STAG, ABC, T, LAND, PHM, DFS, MA, AMD, FDX, CSX, MRK, BBY, MS, NVDA, NLY, BLK, SYF, GD, TIP, RDVY, CMCSA, GOOGL, INTU, ARCC, IGV, V, IYJ, APTV, AMP, WMB, AJG, HYLS, IYT, LRCX, CSCO,
- Sold Out: LQD, IBM, CHIQ, DG, HUM, IEMG, ITB, KBA, WST, TMO, EEM, QCOM, ENPH, MTCH, XLRE, SNPS, CPRT, ADSK, XLU, JD, LULU, DOCU, MAR, ZM, IAU, CRM, QLD, XLNX, MCO,
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 17,296 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
- Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 49,208 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,679 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.72%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 8,701 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,658 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17%
WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 52,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 23,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 11,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $269.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 4,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 26,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 43,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 143.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 44,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 138.65%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $575.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $299.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 123.10%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 89.45%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $159.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $265.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.Sold Out: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of WESPAC Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
