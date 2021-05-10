WESPAC Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Fiserv Inc, Sells Apple Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , International Business Machines Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WESPAC Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Fiserv Inc, Sells Apple Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oakland, CA, based Investment company WESPAC Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, Fiserv Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Apple Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , International Business Machines Corp, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WESPAC Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WESPAC Advisors, LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESPAC Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wespac+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESPAC Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 17,296 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 49,208 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,679 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.72%
  4. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 8,701 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.36%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,658 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.14 and $43.79, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 52,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 23,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 11,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $269.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 4,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 26,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 43,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 143.28%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 44,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 138.65%. The purchase prices were between $386.16 and $551.63, with an estimated average price of $492.02. The stock is now traded at around $575.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $299.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 123.10%. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $20.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 89.45%. The purchase prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56. The stock is now traded at around $159.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $265.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sold Out: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

WESPAC Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESPAC Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. WESPAC Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESPAC Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESPAC Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESPAC Advisors, LLC keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar

insider