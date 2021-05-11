Sapiens International NV Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Sapiens International NV (NAS:SPNS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $27.98 per share and the market cap of $1.5 billion, Sapiens International NV stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Sapiens International NV is shown in the chart below.

Because Sapiens International NV is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 10.8% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Sapiens International NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.10, which which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Sapiens International NV is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sapiens International NV is fair. This is the debt and cash of Sapiens International NV over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Sapiens International NV has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $402 million and earnings of $0.69 a share. Its operating margin is 11.72%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Sapiens International NV is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Sapiens International NV over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Sapiens International NV is 10.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 61.9%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Sapiens International NV's ROIC was 9.08, while its WACC came in at 7.90. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sapiens International NV is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Sapiens International NV (NAS:SPNS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 92% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Sapiens International NV stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.