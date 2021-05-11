Carriage Services Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $37.87 per share and the market cap of $683.5 million, Carriage Services stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Carriage Services is shown in the chart below.

Because Carriage Services is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 7.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.30% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Carriage Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Personal Services industry. The overall financial strength of Carriage Services is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Carriage Services is poor. This is the debt and cash of Carriage Services over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Carriage Services has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $348.6 million and earnings of $1.84 a share. Its operating margin is 25.18%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Personal Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Carriage Services at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Carriage Services over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Carriage Services is 7.7%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Personal Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 4.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Personal Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Carriage Services's ROIC is 5.29 while its WACC came in at 5.79. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Carriage Services is shown below:

In conclusion, Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Personal Services industry. To learn more about Carriage Services stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

