Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Chairman and CEO George W Lemaitre Sold $4.8 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Lemaitre Vascular Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George W Lemaitre (insider trades) sold 93,906 shares of LMAT on 05/10/2021 at an average price of $51.04 a share. The total sale was $4.8 million.
