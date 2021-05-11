Accenture and Shiseido Establish Joint Venture to Accelerate Shiseido's Digital Transformation





Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Shiseido are establishing a joint venture to accelerate Shiseido's digital transformation as part of the strategic partnership the two companies announced on Feb. 9.





The joint venture, called Shiseido Interactive Beauty, will include approximately 250 digital, information technology (IT) and other skilled resources from both Shiseido and Accenture. Accenture will also provide training to help the ventures employees enhance their digital skills.









Providing Shiseido with digital and innovation capabilities more quickly than Shiseido could develop on its own, the venture will also help Shiseido migrate its information technology (IT) infrastructure to the cloud, enabling Shiseido to increase the efficiency of its IT capabilities while reducing maintenance costs.









The digital transformation is part of Shiseidos new WIN 2023 and Beyond corporate strategy, which is focused on promoting structural reforms and strengthening its financial base while continuing to aggressively invest in areas that will become the foundation for long-term growth, including branding, innovation, supply chain, and the future workforce.









Masahiko Uotani, Shiseidos representative director, president and CEO, said, "As Shiseido strives to realize a better world through the power of beauty, digital transformation has become an essential element for Shiseido to respond quickly to ever-changing customers and markets. I believe that working with Accenture, a company with a proven track record in delivering global digital services and, above all, one that shares our corporate philosophy and values, will create a great opportunity for Shiseido to make a leap forward. I am confident that together with Accenture, we can create new beauty experiences that customers have never experienced before and transform the beauty industry.









The joint venture will use data and advanced technology to create new beauty experiences through enhanced digital marketing. Key to this effort will be leveraging consumers browsing and purchase histories whether via their interactions on Shiseidos digital platforms or in stores as well as other activity such as skin or make-up diagnoses, using augmented reality and other digital technologies to propose new products and services, including personalized consultations.









"We are honored to help Shiseido accelerate its bold mission to deliver Beauty Innovations for a Better World and meet the holistic needs of consumers, said Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture. Our partnership is based on our shared values, focusing not only on creating incredible experiences for Shiseidos consumers and more value for its business and retail partners, but also investing in digital skills for Shiseidos employees, enhancing inclusion and diversity and putting sustainability at the heart of its products and operationstransforming to create value for all.









Shiseido Interactive Beauty, which is majority-owned by Shiseido, is expected to begin operations in July.









