Accenture and Shiseido Establish Joint Venture to Accelerate Shiseido's Digital Transformation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Accenture and Shiseido Establish Joint Venture to Accelerate Shiseido's Digital Transformation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image



Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Shiseido are establishing a joint venture to accelerate Shiseido's digital transformation as part of the strategic partnership the two companies announced on Feb. 9.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510006019/en/

Shiseido Interactive Beauty (Graphic: Business Wire)

Shiseido Interactive Beauty (Graphic: Business Wire)



The joint venture, called Shiseido Interactive Beauty, will include approximately 250 digital, information technology (IT) and other skilled resources from both Shiseido and Accenture. Accenture will also provide training to help the ventures employees enhance their digital skills.



Providing Shiseido with digital and innovation capabilities more quickly than Shiseido could develop on its own, the venture will also help Shiseido migrate its information technology (IT) infrastructure to the cloud, enabling Shiseido to increase the efficiency of its IT capabilities while reducing maintenance costs.



The digital transformation is part of Shiseidos new WIN 2023 and Beyond corporate strategy, which is focused on promoting structural reforms and strengthening its financial base while continuing to aggressively invest in areas that will become the foundation for long-term growth, including branding, innovation, supply chain, and the future workforce.



Masahiko Uotani, Shiseidos representative director, president and CEO, said, "As Shiseido strives to realize a better world through the power of beauty, digital transformation has become an essential element for Shiseido to respond quickly to ever-changing customers and markets. I believe that working with Accenture, a company with a proven track record in delivering global digital services and, above all, one that shares our corporate philosophy and values, will create a great opportunity for Shiseido to make a leap forward. I am confident that together with Accenture, we can create new beauty experiences that customers have never experienced before and transform the beauty industry.



The joint venture will use data and advanced technology to create new beauty experiences through enhanced digital marketing. Key to this effort will be leveraging consumers browsing and purchase histories whether via their interactions on Shiseidos digital platforms or in stores as well as other activity such as skin or make-up diagnoses, using augmented reality and other digital technologies to propose new products and services, including personalized consultations.



"We are honored to help Shiseido accelerate its bold mission to deliver Beauty Innovations for a Better World and meet the holistic needs of consumers, said Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture. Our partnership is based on our shared values, focusing not only on creating incredible experiences for Shiseidos consumers and more value for its business and retail partners, but also investing in digital skills for Shiseidos employees, enhancing inclusion and diversity and putting sustainability at the heart of its products and operationstransforming to create value for all.



Shiseido Interactive Beauty, which is majority-owned by Shiseido, is expected to begin operations in July.



About Accenture



Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services all powered by the worlds largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.



Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510006019/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)