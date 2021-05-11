Logo
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. Buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Sells JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Spartanburg, SC, based Investment company Colonial Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, sells JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colonial Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Colonial Asset Management, Inc. owns 176 stocks with a total value of $758 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Colonial Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colonial+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Colonial Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,722 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,507 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,105 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,807 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 127,195 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $220.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 88.08%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 154.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 39,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in VF Corp by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 74.97%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 106.09%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $265.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 49.55%. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $125.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.



