Colonial Asset Management, Inc. Buys Stanley Black & Decker Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Sells JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc

- New Purchases: SWK, WPC, FREL, DHI, BAM, MPW, WFC, IWR, CCJ, ITOT, PRFZ, FCNCA, SFST, CMI, SNV, WBA, AXP,
- Added Positions: ST, BWA, IEMG, VB, VFC, VUG, VOT, HD, XBI, IQLT, DINT, STE, BBY, HSY, LOW, IGV, CAT, ECL, CTAS, DGRO, WMT, BA, IPAY, NOW, FB, EOG, VBK, O, TFC, ANSS, SKYY, QQQ, ONEQ, AMGN, EFA, EEM, CL, RTX, TGT, QCOM, PRK, FMC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CSCO, MSFT, NKE, LLY, DUK, AMZN, PSX, TJX, AMAT, BAX, PEP, IBB, TT, PYPL, ETN, GLD, DLR, CVX, PFE, BX, YUM, SIRI, VEA, AWK, FBHS, STOR, HEFA, IEFA, IJH, IVW, T, AEP, NSC, LMT, JBHT, CSL, SCHW, CME, ENB, CLH, CARR, MO, D, FTEC, OTIS, SHW, XOM, GE, GIS, RCL, SO,
For the details of Colonial Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colonial+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Colonial Asset Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,722 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,507 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,105 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,807 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 127,195 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $220.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 25,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.49 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 88.08%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 154.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 39,417 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VF Corp (VFC)
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in VF Corp by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $86.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 74.97%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 106.09%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $265.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Best Buy Co Inc by 49.55%. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12. The stock is now traded at around $125.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.
