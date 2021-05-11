Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)





Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on May 10, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Mirums Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 87,500 shares of common stock to 9 new employees under Mirums 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirums Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).









Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $17.72 per share, Mirums closing trading price on May 10, 2021, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirums 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.









About Mirum









Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirums lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. The NDA has been accepted for priority review by the FDA with a PDUFA action date of September 29, 2021. Additionally, Mirums marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency. Mirum is also developing volixibat, also an oral ASBT-inhibitor, in primary sclerosing cholangitis, intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and primary biliary cholangitis. For more information, visit MirumPharma.com.









To augment its pipeline in cholestatic liver disease, Mirum has acquired the exclusive option to develop and commercialize two gene therapy programs, VTX-803 and VTX-802 for PFIC3 and PFIC2, respectively, from Vivet Therapeutics, following preclinical evaluation and IND-enabling studies.









