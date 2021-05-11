Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market (NAS:SFM, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $26.92 per share and the market cap of $3.2 billion, Sprouts Farmers Market stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Sprouts Farmers Market is shown in the chart below.

Because Sprouts Farmers Market is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 17.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.05% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Sprouts Farmers Market has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The overall financial strength of Sprouts Farmers Market is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Sprouts Farmers Market is fair. This is the debt and cash of Sprouts Farmers Market over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Sprouts Farmers Market has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.5 billion and earnings of $2.44 a share. Its operating margin is 6.05%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Overall, the profitability of Sprouts Farmers Market is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Sprouts Farmers Market over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Sprouts Farmers Market is 17.4%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.6%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Sprouts Farmers Market's return on invested capital is 11.82, and its cost of capital is 1.85. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Sprouts Farmers Market is shown below:

In short, The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market (NAS:SFM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 82% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. To learn more about Sprouts Farmers Market stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

