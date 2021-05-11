Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Present at Citi 2021 Global Energy and Utilities Virtual Conference





Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NASDAQ: TELL) announced today that Executive Chairman Charif Souki will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Citi 2021 Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference on May 12, 2021 at 12:50 p.m. Eastern time. The live webcast will be accessible via this direct+link.





About Tellurian Inc.









Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol TELL.









