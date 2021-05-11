Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Seagen Inc

Investment company Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System. As of 2021Q1, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owns 969 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,216,967 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 365.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 575,270 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 374.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,574 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 374.15% Facebook Inc (FB) - 184,467 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 373.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,061 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 373.73%

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Apple Inc by 365.39%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 1,216,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 374.13%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 575,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 374.15%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 32,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 373.99%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 184,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 373.73%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2291.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 23,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 373.74%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 22,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.