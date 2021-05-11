Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Seagen Inc

- New Purchases: ETN, IFF, RCL, SGEN, UAL, LNT, ACGL, CCL, XRAY, JBHT, LB, PHM, RJF, WRK, TECH, EVRG, WHR, WSM, AAL, LYFT, RPRX, AAP, IVZ, WTRG, AZPN, ATO, BIO, BWA, SAM, BRO, BG, CF, CHRW, CPT, CPB, CNP, TPR, CMA, CREE, CCK, DVN, EWBC, ELS, RE, FFIV, FDS, FNF, GGG, HAS, HSIC, HUBB, IPG, IRM, JKHY, LKQ, LII, LNC, LYV, MKSI, MPW, MHK, NWL, NDSN, PKG, QGEN, PWR, RPM, REG, RS, RGEN, SMG, XPO, SBNY, SNA, STLD, NLOK, TXT, GL, TTC, TREX, UDR, OLED, UHS, MTN, WPC, WRB, WYNN, L, WU, OC, VMW, DISCK, LEA, CBOE, BAH, LPLA, MOS, FBHS, FIVE, PNR, FANG, NCLH, BFAM, NWSA, CHGG, ALLE, FIVN, PRAH, BKI, CABO, LW, HWM, CDAY, EQH, FOXA, TXG, BILL, AOS, AGCO, AYI, AMG, ALK, Y, DOX, AMED, UHAL, ACC, AFG, APA, AIRC, ATR, ARW, AIZ, BRKR, BC, CACI, COG, CSL, CASY, CHE, CIEN, XEC, COHR, CBSH, NNN, DXC, INGR, CFR, DVA, DISCA, DLB, DCI, EXP, DISH, ERIE, EEFT, EXEL, FLIR, FRT, CLGX, FHN, FR, FL, BEN, GNTX, HAE, HOG, EHC, HEI, HRC, HUN, ITT, IONS, JBL, JBLU, JLL, JNPR, KRC, KIM, KNX, KSS, LAMR, LSTR, LEG, JEF, LECO, LFUS, MDU, MANH, MAN, MAT, MIDD, MSA, TAP, NRG, NATI, NBIX, NYCB, NYT, NXST, NI, OGE, ORI, OHI, OSK, PBCT, PRGO, PVH, PNFP, PNW, PII, RL, BPOP, PB, RBC, RNR, RHI, ROL, RGLD, SEIC, SLM, SEE, SCI, SKX, SON, SCCO, LSI, SRCL, SNV, TCF, AXON, TPX, THO, TOL, CUBE, UGI, UTHR, UNM, VNO, WSO, WAL, WWD, WEX, ZION, HEI.A, HBI, FSLR, IPGP, ACM, JAZZ, G, AGNC, RGA, STWD, ST, PRI, FAF, BWXT, RP, IPHI, TRGP, NLSN, HII, APO, ZG, VER, CPRI, GWRE, POST, PFPT, HTA, BERY, CONE, VOYA, REXR, AMH, XLRN, GLPI, BRX, ARMK, PCTY, GRUB, ARES, TMX, GLOB, FWONK, CDK, SYNH, AXTA, STOR, LITE, PLNT, PEN, LSXMK, USFD, VST, ATH, FND, ATUS, COLD, DBX, SMAR, WH, ESTC, PLAN, FOX, TW, BYND, IAA, DT, NET, NVST, PPD, CNXC, ACAD, SRPT, ALKS, ADS, ASH, ASB, AGO, AN, AVT, AXS, BOKF, BOH, OZK, BDN, CBT, CRI, CHH, CRUS, CLH, COLM, OFC, CUZ, CR, CACC, CW, DKS, EPR, EQT, FNB, FCN, FCNCA, PACW, FLO, FLS, GPS, GPK, HRB, EQC, HAIN, THG, HE, HP, HLF, HXL, HIW, HFC, ICUI, IDA, IART, KEX, LAZ, MTG, MSM, MRCY, MORN, MUR, NCR, NFG, NOV, NKTR, NEU, JWN, NUS, OLN, PEGA, STL, QDEL, RYN, R, SLG, SLGN, SNX, TKR, THS, WEN, TRN, UMPQ, UAA, PAG, KMPR, VMI, VSAT, GRA, WBS, WRI, WLK, WTM, WTFC, WWE, XRX, SPB, BF.A, QRTEA, EVR, AWI, DEI, SPR, IBKR, TDC, WD5A, CFX, LOPE, H, IOVA, SIX, HPP, COR, HHC, AL, UI, ACHC, TRIP, ALSN, CG, GMED, SRC, NRZ, COTY, NWS, AGIO, SFM, FEYE, SAIC, PINC, ESI, OMF, COMM, TNDM, STAY, TWOU, OUT, SABR, SAGE, LBRDA, PGRE, NEWR, APLE, UNVR, ENR, CC, OLLI, GBT, MSGS, PSTG, AGR, UA, LSXMA, RETA, FHB, EVBG, VVV, NTNX, PK, AYX, AM, JBGS, BHF, EAF, NVT, PS, VRT, FTDR, ETRN, PD, FSLY, GO, CHNG, ADPT, VRM, AZEK, ACI, DNB, LMND, NCNO, OSH, DCT, U, VNT, ARRY, ESRT, ADT, AIV,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, TSLA, BRK.B, JPM, JNJ, V, UNH, DIS, HD, PG, NVDA, MA, BAC, PYPL, INTC, CMCSA, XOM, VZ, ADBE, CSCO, NFLX, T, ABT, CVX, KO, PFE, MRK, PEP, WMT, ABBV, CRM, AVGO, TMO, ACN, TXN, MCD, NKE, LLY, MDT, C, COST, HON, QCOM, WFC, AMGN, NEE, LIN, UNP, BMY, DHR, LOW, PM, BA, ORCL, SBUX, AMAT, CAT, IBM, UPS, BLK, GE, MMM, GS, MS, RTX, AMT, DE, CVS, INTU, MU, TGT, NOW, AMD, MO, AXP, BKNG, SCHW, LMT, ANTM, FIS, ISRG, LRCX, SPGI, CHTR, PLD, ADP, TFC, CI, GILD, MDLZ, SYK, TJX, SQ, CSX, PNC, USB, ZTS, UBER, CB, ATVI, BDX, CME, COP, CCI, DUK, FDX, ITW, GM, CL, EL, FISV, NSC, TMUS, APD, ADSK, D, EQIX, GPN, ICE, MMC, SHW, SO, ADI, BSX, COF, ILMN, PGR, VRTX, WM, ZM, AON, ECL, EW, EMR, HUM, KLAC, F, FCX, KMB, MCO, NEM, NOC, DG, HCA, WDAY, TWTR, TWLO, DOW, ALGN, AEP, AIG, BAX, BIIB, CTSH, EOG, EXC, GD, LHX, HPQ, IDXX, TT, JCI, MAR, MET, PH, REGN, ROP, ROST, WBA, EBAY, CMG, A, APH, BK, CDNS, CNC, STZ, CMI, DLR, DD, EA, GIS, INFO, MCHP, PRU, PSA, SLB, SRE, SPG, LUV, TRV, SNPS, SYY, TROW, APTV, IQV, SPOT, DOCU, MRNA, CARR, AFL, ALXN, ALL, AZO, CSGP, GLW, DXCM, MNST, MRVL, ORLY, PPG, PXD, XEL, YUM, ZBH, LULU, MSCI, KMI, MPC, PSX, VEEV, HLT, ROKU, CTVA, AMP, AME, ANSS, ADM, AVB, BLL, BBY, CBRE, VIAC, CTAS, ED, DHI, DTE, DLTR, EQR, FAST, FITB, WELL, MTCH, LH, LEN, MCK, MSI, ES, PCAR, PAYX, PEG, RMD, ROK, SBAC, SIVB, SWKS, SWK, STT, VFC, VLO, WY, WMB, WLTW, WEC, XLNX, ZBRA, TDG, DAL, DFS, AWK, FTNT, VRSK, KKR, LYB, FRC, PANW, KEYS, KHC, TEAM, TTD, OKTA, PINS, CRWD, PTON, OTIS, ARE, AJG, KMX, CERN, CHD, CLX, CPRT, EIX, EFX, EXPE, HIG, HSY, IP, KSU, KR, MLM, MXIM, MKC, MTD, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OKE, PPL, O, RSG, TSN, URI, VMC, KDP, FLT, EPAM, SPLK, CDW, RNG, SYF, W, LBRDK, QRVO, ETSY, FTV, YUMC, DELL, AES, ALB, HES, AEE, ABC, CMS, CAH, CE, CTXS, CAG, COO, DRI, DOV, ETR, ESS, EXAS, EXPD, FE, GRMN, HAL, PEAK, HOLX, KEY, LVS, MTB, MGM, MKTX, VTRS, NTRS, DGX, RF, TTWO, TFX, TER, TSCO, TRMB, VTR, VRSN, GWW, WAT, WST, WDC, BR, PODD, GNRC, HZNP, XYL, ENPH, BURL, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, CFG, HUBS, TRU, TDOC, Z, HPE, COUP, INVH, IR, WORK, AMCR, ABMD, AKAM, ALNY, AVY, BMRN, BXP, LUMN, CRL, LNG, CINF, CGNX, DPZ, DRE, EMN, ENTG, EXR, FMC, FICO, IT, GPC, HRL, HBAN, IEX, INCY, SJM, J, K, MKL, MAS, MAA, MOH, MPWR, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, ON, OMC, PCG, PTC, PKI, PFG, POOL, STE, SUI, TDY, TYL, VAR, WAB, ULTA, SSNC, ALLY, ZEN, SEDG, NVCR, CVNA, BKR, MDB, VICI, ELAN, AVTR, IAC, NLY, BF.B, HST, MRO, NUAN, SIRI, LDOS, MASI, ZNGA, GDDY, ZS, AVLR, GH, STNE, DDOG,
- Reduced Positions: IWB,
- Sold Out: EV, SGT,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,216,967 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 365.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 575,270 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 374.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,574 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 374.15%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 184,467 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 373.99%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,061 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 373.73%
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,661 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $135.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.41 and $60.16, with an estimated average price of $55.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Apple Inc by 365.39%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $126.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 1,216,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 374.13%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $247.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 575,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 374.15%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3190.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 32,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 373.99%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 184,467 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 373.73%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2291.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 23,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 373.74%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2341.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 22,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Maryland State Retirement & Pension System sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.
